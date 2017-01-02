WWE Raw: Live Results, Reaction and Analysis for January 2

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of the January 2 episode of WWE Raw.

According to WWE.com, Goldberg will appear on Raw to help kick off the new year. Following his decisive win over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, the former world champions announced he would be competing at this year's Royal Rumble.

Unless Lesnar makes an unannounced appearance, Goldberg will likely beat the stuffing out of some lowcard performer after he gives a promo.

Also set for Monday is a Last Man Standing match between Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn. The Underdog From the Underground was able to last 10 minutes against the big man at Roadblock, but keeping him grounded for 10 seconds is a whole different ballgame.

What will Goldberg have to say on the first Raw of 2017?

Can Zayn survive against the most dangerous man on the roster?

Will Triple H ever respond to Seth Rollins' challenge?

Has Neville earned a cruiserweight title shot after defeating Rich Swann last week?

And lastly, who else will enter the Royal Rumble match?

Make sure to bookmark this page and come back Monday night at the start of Raw at 8 p.m. ET on the USA Network. Bleacher Report will have answers to these questions and coverage of all the action.