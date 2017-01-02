USC vs. Penn State: Score and Reaction for 2017 Rose Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

USC overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to shock Penn State and win a wild Rose Bowl 52-49 on Monday.

Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold led an 80-yard scoring drive to tie the game at 49 with 1:20 remaining. Trace McSorley of the Nittany Lions responded by throwing an interception on the ensuing drive, allowing USC to win on Matt Boermeester's 46-yard field goal as time expired.

Field Yates of ESPN was succinct in his assessment of the contest:

That's one of the best football games I've ever seen. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 3, 2017

It was the highest-scoring game in the long history of the Rose Bowl and also featured 1,040 yards from scrimmage.

Darnold put together a huge performance to close his freshman year, finishing with 453 passing yards and five touchdowns against one interception.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enjoyed the young playmaker:

I like Watching Sam Darnold Play! — Dak Prescott (@dak) January 2, 2017

He spread the ball around, and Deontay Burnett (13 catches, 164 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (seven catches, 133 receiving yards, one touchdown) came up big.

Meanwhile, Penn State also got the most out of its playmakers. Receiver Chris Godwin had the best game of his career with 115 of his 187 yards in the first half. He also scored two touchdowns.

A former NFL star was particularly impressed by the performance:

Chris Godwin is snagging everything out there‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 2, 2017

Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley did plenty of damage as well with 194 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards and three total touchdowns.

McSorley finished with 254 passing yards and four touchdowns but also three interceptions.

The game appeared to be another example of Penn State's second-half dominance. After a slow start, the squad exploded in the third quarter with three touchdowns on three offensive plays in less than five minutes.

An incredible 79-yard run by Barkley kicked off the spurt, as captured by ESPN:

Godwin then recorded a 72-yard score on a juggling catch before an interception by Brandon Bell led to McSorley's three-yard rushing touchdown.

Suddenly, Penn State was up 42-27 less than five minutes into the second half.

Though USC ended the run with Smith-Schuster's 13-yard touchdown reception and a two-point conversion, the Nittany Lions continued their red-hot offense with a sustained drive that ended with Barkley's seven-yard catch and a 49-35 lead.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports noted how well the Penn State offense played:

#PennState's last 7 drives: 7 touchdowns. Six of em traveled 70 yards or longer. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2017

The Trojans defense finally made a stop at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and USC cut into its deficito on Ronald Jones' three-yard touchdown run, which was set up by a beautiful 27-yard catch by Smith-Schuster.

Another stop late in the fourth gave the Trojans a chance to tie the game. With 1:59 remaining, Darnold took care of business, needing only 39 seconds to complete three passes and draw two pass interference penalties. Burnett reeled in the final toss, a 27-yarder over the middle that helped tie the score.

Rich Eisen of NFL Network summed up the thoughts of many of those watching:

Both teams, both QBs putting on an exhilarating show. Hope it goes to OT. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 3, 2017

But that turned out not to be the case, as USC got the ball back in regulation via an interception by Leon McQuay III. After a five-yard run by Jones, Boermeester kicked the field goal that stood as the difference in the game.

The contest had begun just about as poorly as possible for Penn State, as Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports detailed:

Not an ideal Penn State start. Fail to field kickoff properly, miscommunication on pass, INT. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) January 2, 2017

Atter the Trojans missed field goal, Penn State gave the ball right back with another interception. This time, USC flew down the field to score the opening touchdown, as Darnold moved around the pocket before finding Burnett for a 26-yard score, via ESPN:

USC takes an early 7-0 lead with this TD! https://t.co/tduoh59VtA — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2017

The rest of the quarter featured more one-sided play with two three-and-outs by the Nittany Lions and two USC field goals.

Dana O'Neil of ESPN joked about Penn State's habit of slow starts, which it had showed most recently in the Big Ten title game:

Penn State's allergies to first half continue. Should come out at start of game and pretend it's halftime. — Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) January 2, 2017

One of the issues was an early reliance on the passing attack, as former Nittany Lions running back Akeel Lynch pointed out:

FEED 26! I transferred for a reason. 😉 — Akeel J. Lynch (@ALynch_22) January 2, 2017

But McSorley completed four of his next six passes, and Barkley picked up a 24-yard touchdown run to help cut the lead to 13-7.

Both sides then came through with big plays to combine for touchdowns on the next four possessions. USC needed just five plays to drive down the field for its next score, but Penn State answered right back with a four-play drive.

The Trojans again extended their lead on Darnold's third touchdown pass of the game, but the Nittany Lions answered with this impressive grab by Mike Gesicki, via ESPN:

Penn State exploded after the break, outscoring USC 28-8 in the third quarter.

It all came down to the final minutes, however.

Though Boermeester had missed two field goals earlier in the game, he was true on the final attempt, and ESPN Stats & Info broke down the massive swings:

USC's win probability reached 88% in first half; Penn State's reached 96% in second half. Interception pushed USC's chance from 52% to 74% — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 3, 2017

The win capped an impressive turnaround for a team that started 1-3. The Trojans' first full season under Clay Helton had some shaky moments, but they finished 10-3. And with Darnold leading the way in 2017, they should be a top contender.

Penn State finished 11-3 in what will go down as an amazing season that featured the Big Ten title. With a young roster, the Nittany Lions should go into next year with as much potential as they've had in a long time.

Postgame Reaction

The USC players and coaches could hardly believe what transpired during the game.

"The greatest players shined brightest on the biggest stage," Helton said afterwards, per Trent Rush of KLAA-830. "It's what fairy tales are made of."

Boermeester also discussed the dream scenario after making the game-winning field goal.

"As a kicker you dream of something like this, if anything you root for that," he said, per Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times.

As for Smith-Schuster, not a lot of words were needed to see his emotion:

ROSE BOWL WE DID THAT!!!! pic.twitter.com/KaUPG686kX — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 3, 2017

There was a disappointment in the other locker room, but head coach James Franklin didn't show it after the game.

"I'm really proud of our guys," he said, per Onward State. "There's a lot of hurt in that locker room, but they should hold their chins high."

These teams provided fans with one of the best games of the bowl season and both squads should go into 2017 with a lot of momentum.

Follow Rob Goldberg on Twitter.