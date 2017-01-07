Bleacher Report Dota 2 Awards: 2016's Best Team, Player, Play and Tournament

No professional game of Dota 2 has ever had so many "yup, it's all over now" moments as the upper bracket Game 1 between Evil Geniuses and EHOME at TI6. The swings in momentum were so hard and frequent that, even watching highlights five months later, it's easy to forget who came out on top.

A series of well-executed rotations saw EHOME score an early kill lead and turn that into a systematic demolition of EG's tier 1 and tier 2 towers. By 18 minutes, EHOME was already looking for high ground, but a well-executed defense helped EG economically to the point where they evened up the statistics and began looking to take barracks themselves.

EHOME was no slouch on defense, however, and repeatedly repelled attacks on their middle lane. A two-man gank led them back towards EG's bottom lane, this time with a well-farmed, aegis-wielding, Wang "old chicken" Zhiyong-controlled Juggernaut but, once again, EG managed to hold the proverbial line and keep their base intact.

A gank on Daryl Koh "iceiceice" Pei Xiang allowed EG to take EHOME's middle barracks down, and a two-man pickoff seemingly sealed the Chinese team's fate not long after. Somehow, EHOME managed to swing a three-on-five fight into a quadruple kill which gave them the chance to take high ground. A destroyed set of bottom barracks was followed by a fight at EG's middle barracks and, while they managed to defend for a time, the waves were pressed to the perimeter of EG's base for minutes on end.

Eventually, EHOME went for the death stroke and turned a slobberknocker of a team fight into mega creeps. What followed was an amazing series of plays that allowed EG to pull off one of the most astounding victories imaginable.

Syed "SumaiL" Hassan and Ludwig "zai" Wahlberg sneaked a kill on full-health iceiceice Timbersaw with a ludicrous series of magical bursts that bought Saahil "UNiVeRsE" Arora enough time to respawn. When the rest of EG was alive, the five marched down mid lane and began the fight for all the marbles.

A two-man Chronosphere from UNiVeRsE's Faceless Void yielded an easy kill, and a turn from EHOME was stifled by a once-in-a-lifetime Sacred Arrow from SumaiL's Mirana, catching Old Chicken as he finished an Omnislash. EHOME was whittled down until only Old Chicken remained and, rather than attempt to defend, he teleported into EG's base to try to sneakily take out their ancient.

Alas, he just couldn't quite pull it off. EG rotated three home, took him down and went right back to EHOME's base, destroying the ancient and sealing the game. Seventy-five minutes, 89 kills, three dagons and five emotionally drained EHOME players.

The game, to some degree, seemed to drain the life from both teams. EHOME lost the match with EG 2-0 and had their tickets home punched by Digital Chaos the next day. EG, similarly, lost 2-0 to Wings Gaming the next day and were then eliminated by DC.

Still, even in a year full of blistering action, this game was the runaway winner of this category. EG and EHOME combined for something truly special in this game, and it's a game worth remembering long into the future.