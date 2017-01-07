Bleacher Report Dota 2 Awards: 2016's Best Team, Player, Play and Tournament

Bleacher Report Dota 2 Awards: 2016's Best Team, Player, Play and Tournament
Daniel Najarian, @missing_data
2017 is in full swing, but it's still worth taking a look back on Dota 2 in 2016.

It was a critical year for the game. The tournaments were as grandiose as ever and Valve-sanctioned "Major" events became the centerpiece of the competitive scene, with the Shanghai, Manila and Boston Majors all delivering the goods. More skilled players entered the pro scene, making the talent pool significantly bigger than it was this time last year.

And naturally, there was plenty of entertainment to be had. 

But what was the best of 2016? Bleacher Report's Steven Rondina is here to sort through all of the action this year and pick out the winners for the first-ever Dota 2 Awards.

