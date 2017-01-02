EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Monday's Week 20 Results and Top Scorers

The Premier League's top scorers enjoyed productive outings during Monday's Week 20 action, as the likes of Sergio Aguero, Romelu Lukaku, Sadio Mane and Jermain Defoe all added to their tallies.
Aguero came off the bench to score in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Burnley, and Defoe bagged a brace in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool; Mane also struck in the match. Lukaku was on point in Everton's 3-0 win over Southampton.
West Ham United and Manchester United will face off later on Monday.
Here's a look at Monday's results:
|Middlesbrough
|0-0
|Leicester
|Sunderland
|2-2
|Liverpool
|West Bromwich Albion
|3-1
|Hull
|Everton
|3-0
|Southampton
|Manchester City
|2-1
|Burnley
|West Ham
|vs.
|Manchester United
WhoScored.com
Here are the current Premier League standings:
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea
|19
|16
|1
|2
|42
|13
|+29
|49
|2
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|5
|2
|48
|23
|+25
|44
|3
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|3
|4
|41
|22
|+19
|42
|4
|Arsenal
|19
|12
|4
|3
|41
|19
|+22
|40
|5
|Tottenham
|19
|11
|6
|2
|37
|14
|+23
|39
|6
|Manchester United
|19
|10
|6
|3
|29
|19
|+10
|36
|7
|Everton
|20
|8
|6
|6
|28
|23
|+5
|30
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|20
|8
|5
|7
|28
|24
|+4
|29
|9
|Bournemouth
|19
|7
|3
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|24
|10
|Southampton
|20
|6
|6
|8
|19
|25
|-6
|24
|11
|Burnley
|20
|7
|2
|11
|22
|31
|-9
|23
|12
|West Ham
|19
|6
|4
|9
|23
|33
|-10
|22
|13
|Watford
|19
|6
|4
|9
|23
|34
|-11
|22
|14
|Leicester
|20
|5
|6
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|21
|15
|Stoke
|19
|5
|6
|8
|22
|32
|-10
|21
|16
|Middlesbrough
|20
|4
|7
|9
|17
|22
|-5
|19
|17
|Crystal Palace
|19
|4
|4
|11
|29
|35
|-6
|16
|18
|Sunderland
|20
|4
|3
|13
|19
|37
|-18
|15
|19
|Hull
|20
|3
|4
|13
|17
|44
|-27
|13
|20
|Swansea
|19
|3
|3
|13
|21
|44
|-23
|12
WhoScored.com
Here are the Premier League's current top scorers:
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Diego Costa
|Chelsea
|14
|2
|Alexis Sanchez
|Arsenal
|12
|2
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|M. Utd
|12
|4
|Jermain Defoe
|Sunderland
|11
|4
|Romelu Lukaku
|Everton
|11
|4
|Sergio Aguero
|M. City
|11
|7
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|10
|8
|Eden Hazard
|Chelsea
|9
|8
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|9
|10
|Theo Walcott
|Arsenal
|8
WhoScored.com
Recap
Defoe, Lukaku and Aguero all took their personal tallies to 11 goals on the season on Monday, and all three picked up solid results with their clubs.
The latter scored the second goal in a 2-1 win over Burnley after starting on the bench. Fernandinho was sent off in the first half, and a lack of chances prompted manager Pep Guardiola to introduce both Aguero and David Silva.
Gael Clichy and the Argentinian opened up a two-goal lead minutes after the break, and Ben Mee pulled one back to set up a nervy finale. Per Goal's Sam Lee, things got tense at the Etihad Stadium:
One of the Burnley staff tells the City bench to calm down after asking the fourth official "how many" fouls. Going to kick off— Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 2, 2017
The Citizens held on, however, and with Liverpool drawing against Sunderland, City now chase the Reds by just two points.
It was Defoe who made the difference for the Black Cats, scoring both goals in their 2-2 draw to continue his fine season. Both of his goals came from the penalty spot, and as expected, Liverpool fans were not happy about it.
James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo thought it was the Reds' own fault, however:
FT: Sunderland 2 #LFC 2: Blow to the Reds' title hopes. Shot themselves in the foot late on. Sturridge injury a major concern.— James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 2, 2017
Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring, and Mane got on the scoresheet as well. The Senegal international was responsible for the second penalty, however.
Sunderland's Victor Anichebe was happy with the result:
Massive character shown by the boys today to come back twice against a very good side! @IAmJermainDefoe at it again. 🔥🔥#SAFC— Victor Anichebe (@VictorAnichebe) January 2, 2017
Lukaku scored the final goal in Everton's easy win over Southampton. Enner Valencia and Leighton Baines also got on the scoresheet, with all three goals falling relatively late in the match.
Middlesbrough held Leicester City to a scoreless draw, and West Bromwich Albion beat Hull City 3-1. The Red Devils visit West Ham later on Monday.