EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Monday's Week 20 Results and Top Scorers

EPL Table: 2017 Standings After Monday's Week 20 Results and Top Scorers
Stu Forster/Getty Images
The Premier League's top scorers enjoyed productive outings during Monday's Week 20 action, as the likes of Sergio Aguero, Romelu Lukaku, Sadio Mane and Jermain Defoe all added to their tallies.

Aguero came off the bench to score in Manchester City's 2-1 win over Burnley, and Defoe bagged a brace in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool; Mane also struck in the match. Lukaku was on point in Everton's 3-0 win over Southampton.

West Ham United and Manchester United will face off later on Monday.

Here's a look at Monday's results:

Monday Results
Middlesbrough 0-0 Leicester
Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull
Everton 3-0 Southampton
Manchester City 2-1 Burnley
West Ham vs. Manchester United

WhoScored.com

Here are the current Premier League standings:

Premier League Standings
Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 +29 49
2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 +25 44
3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 +19 42
4 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 +22 40
5 Tottenham 19 11 6 2 37 14 +23 39
6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 +10 36
7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 +5 30
8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 +4 29
9 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 -5 24
10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 -6 24
11 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 -9 23
12 West Ham 19 6 4 9 23 33 -10 22
13 Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 -11 22
14 Leicester 20 5 6 9 24 31 -7 21
15 Stoke 19 5 6 8 22 32 -10 21
16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 -5 19
17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 -6 16
18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 -18 15
19 Hull 20 3 4 13 17 44 -27 13
20 Swansea 19 3 3 13 21 44 -23 12

Here are the Premier League's current top scorers:

Premier League Top Scorers
Pos Player Team Goals
1 Diego Costa Chelsea 14
2 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal 12
2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic M. Utd 12
4 Jermain Defoe Sunderland 11
4 Romelu Lukaku Everton 11
4 Sergio Aguero M. City 11
7 Harry Kane Tottenham 10
8 Eden Hazard Chelsea 9
8 Sadio Mane Liverpool 9
10 Theo Walcott Arsenal 8

Recap

Defoe, Lukaku and Aguero all took their personal tallies to 11 goals on the season on Monday, and all three picked up solid results with their clubs.

The latter scored the second goal in a 2-1 win over Burnley after starting on the bench. Fernandinho was sent off in the first half, and a lack of chances prompted manager Pep Guardiola to introduce both Aguero and David Silva.

Gael Clichy and the Argentinian opened up a two-goal lead minutes after the break, and Ben Mee pulled one back to set up a nervy finale. Per Goal's Sam Lee, things got tense at the Etihad Stadium:

The Citizens held on, however, and with Liverpool drawing against Sunderland, City now chase the Reds by just two points.

It was Defoe who made the difference for the Black Cats, scoring both goals in their 2-2 draw to continue his fine season. Both of his goals came from the penalty spot, and as expected, Liverpool fans were not happy about it.

James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo thought it was the Reds' own fault, however:

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring, and Mane got on the scoresheet as well. The Senegal international was responsible for the second penalty, however.

Sunderland's Victor Anichebe was happy with the result:

Lukaku scored the final goal in Everton's easy win over Southampton. Enner Valencia and Leighton Baines also got on the scoresheet, with all three goals falling relatively late in the match.

Middlesbrough held Leicester City to a scoreless draw, and West Bromwich Albion beat Hull City 3-1. The Red Devils visit West Ham later on Monday.

