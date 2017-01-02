World Junior Hockey Championship 2017 Results: Quarterfinal Scores and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The finest young hockey talent in the world continued to entertain the sporting world Monday with the quarterfinals of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The quarterfinal games will be played out from Montreal and Toronto and will include appearances from two of the tournament's favorites in Canada and Sweden.

Here are the updated results from the day's action:

2017 IIHF World Junior Championship Quarterfinal Results Team Team Result Denmark Russia 4-0 Sweden Slovakia 3:30 p.m. ET USA Switzerland 5:30 p.m. ET Canada Czech Republic 8 p.m. ET WorldJunior2017.com

Russia 4, Denmark 0

Russia seemingly clicked into gear for the first time at the World Juniors in a dominating showing against Denmark.

The Danes became one of the best stories of the tournament after taking down the defending champions, Finland, to take the No. 2 seed in Group A, but Russia nabbed two first-period goals via Alexander Polunin and Kirill Kaprizov.

Polunin's goal was a shocker, coming from just within center ice as Danish goalie Lasse Petersen simply missed the puck, via TSN:

Kaprizov's goal, which put Russia up 2-0, came with just 11 seconds left in the period and snapped Denmark's perfect penalty-kill streak (15 of 15 entering Monday) at the tournament.

It was all Russia needed thanks to a defense that didn't give Denmark many looks at its net. Through the game's first two periods, Denmark could only get seven shots through to goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who saved them away easily.

Samsonov ended the night with 14 saves and a second straight shutout, although he faced just 29 shots over those two games.

Russia added two more goals in the third period to end any doubt of its dominance. Pavel Karnaukhov fought his way toward the front of the net and cleaned up a rebound, beating a pair of defensemen in the process.

Shortly after killing off a pair of penalties, Kaprizov, a Minnesota Wild draft pick, got his second and tournament-leading sixth goal to ice the game.

If the defense can continue protecting Samsonov the way it has, it takes a ton of pressure off the offense moving forward with the winner of the United States-Switzerland semifinal looming.

Sweden X, Slovakia X

Sweden had scored 12-more goals than Slovakia entering the quarterfinals and flexed its scoring muscles yet again on Monday.

The Swedes waited just 1:08 before taking the lead through Joel Eriksson Ek's creativity. On the power play, Slovakia gave the winger just enough room to weave to his forehand and snap a wrister home, via TSN: