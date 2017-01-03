10 Franchises with a Decent Shot at Their First Championship

Matt Ryan leads the Atlanta Falcons into their first NFL playoff appearance since 2012.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Matt Ryan leads the Atlanta Falcons into their first NFL playoff appearance since 2012.

For all the talk of teams snapping title droughts, a large portion of sports franchises have never enjoyed the jubilation of winning a championship.

These organizations have not existed for over a century like the Chicago Cubs—who won their first World Series since 1908 in 2016—but that doesn't make any difference for a fan who has followed a ringless team for his or her entire life.

They can't even scour the archives for remnants of prior prestige. They can only hope their rise to glory eventually comes.

Unfortunately for the Brooklyn Nets, San Diego Padres, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Coyotes, their trophy cases will remain empty for a while longer. Yet several other squads are on the cusp of crashing a championship picture.

Three NFL teams have a chance to make history early in 2017, but only one posits a valid claim to Super Bowl contention. Meanwhile, the NHL's two youngest franchises are playing their best hockey ever, and a couple of NBA clubs pose an outside threat of ruining the highly anticipated Finals rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

The following teams can all view 2017 as a fresh chance to claim their franchise's first championship.