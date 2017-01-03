Clemson vs. Alabama: Position-by-Position National Championship Breakdown

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

What's old is new again. After meeting in last season's CFP National Championship, Clemson and Alabama earned college football's first-ever national title rematch.

Both teams waltzed through the College Football Playoff semifinals, definitively establishing themselves as the two best squads in the country. It was a similar case last year, and the Crimson Tide nabbed a thrilling 45-40 victory in that clash with the Tigers.

Clemson's offense is largely built on returning players, but the Tiger defense and whole Alabama unit feature plenty of new starters.

Comparing these rosters by positional group solidifies the belief that these are two evenly matched teams. Starters are listed at the beginning of each section, though rotational reserves are mentioned as well.