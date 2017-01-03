Clemson vs. Alabama: Position-by-Position National Championship Breakdown

Clemson: Greg Huegel (PK/KOS), Andy Teasdall (P), Artavis Scott (KR), Ray-Ray McCloud (PR)
Alabama: Adam Griffith (PK/KOS), JK Scott (P), ArDarius Stewart (KR), Trevon Diggs (PR)
Last season's title wasn't won by the linemen or a quarterback or because of a coverage breakdown. It was special teams. Adam Griffith's perfectly executed onside kick and Kenyan Drake's return touchdown swung and kept the game in Alabama's favor.
Surprise calls may happen, but we won't try to predict them. Hence, "surprise." Just know the Crimson Tide are clearly prepared, and if Clemson breaks out a fake punt, it will probably involve Wilkins.
Otherwise, the Tigers have a solid punt team. Andy Teasdall doesn't have a massive leg, but the coverage unit has allowed just 43 yards on nine returns all year. That'll come in handy against Trevon Diggs, who is a touch reckless yet a potential playmaker.
If Ray-Ray McCloud has room on a punt, he might break off a nice chunk. While Alabama has surrendered an 11.1-yard average, only 19 of JK Scott's 54 kicks have been returned.
Field goals are pretty much a dead heat, since Greg Huegel and Adam Griffith sport 73.7 and 74.1 percentages, respectively. One minor note on Huegel is he's only attempted three field goals in the last five games but has nailed 29 extra points. Perhaps a nonstory.
Neither team has a kick-return score, but Washington learned the hard way it's better to take a touchback than bring it out. Clemson might simply decide to avoid testing the unit.
The small detail that gives Alabama the edge is Scott's average punt of 47.4 yards, which is third-best nationally. Teasdall isn't even in the top 100 with a 38-yard clip. Ten yards of field position can go a long way in the championship.
Advantage: Alabama
All recruiting information via Scout. Stats from cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.