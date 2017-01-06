Ranking Real Madrid's Transfer Window Targets

For most clubs, the January transfer window offers an opportunity to make one or two alterations to their playing squad to provide a boost toward achieving their seasonal objectives—but for Real Madrid, that won't be the case this year.

Despite the Court of Arbitration for Sport reducing a ban on the Spanish side, they are still prohibited from registering any new faces in January, but the possibility for splashing out in the summer has led to a raft of transfer rumours surrounding potential deals at the end of the campaign.

Here, we assess the top links, ranked according to needs of the club rather than just the quality of the players involved alone.