Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: Live Score, Highlights from Premier League

The early-year Premier League action continues on Tuesday, as Bournemouth host Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium.

After closing out 2016 with an away win, the Cherries are sitting pretty in the top half of the table, ninth place ahead of kick-off, and have either scored or conceded three goals in five of their last six league matches.

The Gunners are fourth and know they can move to within a point of second-placed Liverpool with a victory, having won back-to-back games since a two-match losing run over Christmas.

The match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET), and our coverage begins shortly beforehand.

