Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: Live Score, Highlights from Premier League

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: Live Score, Highlights from Premier League
Clive Mason/Getty Images
1
Read
0
Comments

The early-year Premier League action continues on Tuesday, as Bournemouth host Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium.

After closing out 2016 with an away win, the Cherries are sitting pretty in the top half of the table, ninth place ahead of kick-off, and have either scored or conceded three goals in five of their last six league matches.

The Gunners are fourth and know they can move to within a point of second-placed Liverpool with a victory, having won back-to-back games since a two-match losing run over Christmas.

The match kicks off at 7:45 p.m. GMT (2:45 p.m. ET), and our coverage begins shortly beforehand.

    

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

EPL Newsletter

Premier League

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.