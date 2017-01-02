Ranking Barcelona's Transfer Window Targets

With the right-back position top of the list of demands, it's no surprise to see quite a few names linked to the Camp Nou club.

They could go out and sign a first-choice in January—but the alternative for Barcelona is to take an entirely different approach: bring in a short-term cover player, a more experienced and low-cost transfer to see them through to the summer, when they can sign their preferred option for the long haul.

Barca have done it previously with Henrik Larsson in attack, with Demetrio Albertini in midfield and attempted to do the same with Nolito as cover for the front three last winter—and now Marca's Xavi Hernandez reports Darijo Srna is top of the list to provide a similar sort of impact in 2017 at right-back.

The long-serving Shakhtar Donetsk captain has been a hugely consistent presence in his team's defence, as well as for the Croatian national team, and is noted for his great stamina reserves as well as crossing and set-piece ability—not that Barcelona have any particular shortage of talent in the latter category.

Srna is 34 and would perhaps not expect to play every game if he ended his 13-year stay at Shakhtar, but his wages are reported to be higher than Barca want to pay out, even in the short term.

He'd be a good fit stylistically, comfortable on the ball, determined in his work and certainly not lacking in being used to winning trophies, but he would only be a brief fix for squad-depth purposes. If there's a chance to bolster the position for the longer term in the summer, perhaps Srna fits the bill, but otherwise it's hard to see the sense in making a move for the veteran in January.