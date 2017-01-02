Ranking Barcelona's Transfer Window Targets

« Prev
1 of 7
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Ranking Barcelona's Transfer Window Targets
Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
537
Reads
1
Comment

The January transfer window brings an opportunity for clubs to assess exactly what they expect to achieve over the second half of the season and invest accordingly to find a player or two who might tilt the balance in their favour by May.

For Barcelona, it seems pretty clear that right-back is the key area for Luis Enrique to upgrade in, with a rotating cast filling in when Sergi Roberto isn't selected rather than Aleix Vidal getting a regular look-in.

There are other positions which have been included in the transfer rumours over the past month, though, and here, we rank the players involved by how well they suit the Catalan club's needs as well as their respective quality levels and cost effectiveness.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow FC Barcelona from B/R on Facebook

Follow FC Barcelona from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Transfer News Newsletter

Transfer News

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.