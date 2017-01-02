Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Serge Aurier Rumours at Start of January Window

Barcelona are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier in the January transfer window.

That’s according to L’Equipe (h/t Football Italia), where it’s also noted that AC Milan are big admirers of the Ivory Coast international. It’s suggested the Italian outfit will wait until the summer before lodging their bid, while Barca are ready to move for Aurier midseason.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most impressive full-backs in the game during his time at PSG. Here’s a look at what he could offer:

While his displays on the pitch were consistently strong in 2016, off the field, it was a year to forget for Aurier.

In February, the club suspended him after a clip emerged of the Ivorian making derogatory comments about his former manager Laurent Blanc as well as ex-team-mates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gregory van der Wiel. In September, he was handed a two-month prison sentence after it was determined he assaulted a police officer outside a Paris nightclub.

L’Equipe also recently reported that the player was involved in a flashpoint with team-mates (h/t football writer Jonathan Johnson):

Aurier supposedly challenged HBA for shooting & not passing late on, with Kurzawa backing him up. Things got heated & teammates intervened. — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 13, 2016

Given all that’s gone on, a fresh start may be exactly what Aurier needs, especially with Thomas Meunier turning in some fine displays in the Ivorian's stead this term. Barcelona surely represent a tempting proposition for the player too.

The Blaugrana’s right-back position has been one of minor concern this season. Following the summer departure of Dani Alves, it was anticipated Aleix Vidal would step into the side and provide a similarly vibrant presence on the right flank. However, manager Luis Enrique has barely used the ex-Sevilla man.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images Roberto has impressed for Barcelona this season.

Instead, the responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of Sergi Roberto. In the main, he’s performed admirably in the position. Grup 14's Sergi Dominguez thinks he’s done a stellar job:

Sergi Roberto absolutely flawless today. Really thought Barça would struggle to fill in the void left by Alves but he isn't even missed. — Sergi Domínguez (@FutbolSergi) December 10, 2016

However, with Vidal seemingly unfancied, Barca could do with another option, and Aurier is the kind of full-back who'd thrive in Catalonia.

The PSG man loves to raid forward when his team is in possession and is adept at finding team-mates in dangerous areas in the final third. On the ball, Aurier is a strong runner, and while he puts plenty of endeavour into his surges upfield, the PSG man has the energy to recover defensively too.

Here’s a look at how Aurier compares statistically this season in league matches to Roberto and team-mate Meunier:

Defender Comparison: Aurier, Meunier, Roberto Aurier Meunier Roberto Apps (Sub) 11 8 (3) 13 Goals 0 1 0 Assists 3 2 4 Key passes per game 1.2 1.5 1.6 Dribbles per game 1 1.1 1.6 Tackles per game 2.4 1.5 2.8 Interceptions per game 1.5 0.9 1.7 WhoScored.com

Although Aurier made some errors in 2016, he’s still a relatively young footballer and someone who comes across as a determined character. If Barcelona could land him and harness his skills appropriately, he could be a big asset to the team.

If they do want him, January might be the best time to act. Not only would the Blaugrana steal a march on Milan, but Aurier would offer a timely boost to their title challenge in La Liga, with Barcelona looking to chase down Real Madrid. However, PSG will surely take a lot of convincing to do business midseason.