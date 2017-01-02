WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Power Ranking the Greatest Match Cards in PPV's History

On January 29, WWE will present its annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view, hoping the gigantic event from San Antonio lives up to the lofty expectation of fans and the reputation the show has garnered in its near three decades of existence.

It has earned that reputation on the backs of superb cards featuring the most recognizable stars in wrestling history.

From Hulk Hogan to Ric Flair and The Rock to Steve Austin, the show has been home to some outstanding matches and moments. More importantly, it has been home to some of the best presentations in WWE history.

Championship clashes, brutal and violent gimmick matches, and the Rumble itself come together to create the most entertaining shows from top to bottom.

In hopes that this year's upcoming spectacular lives up to the best the promotion has ever delivered, take this stroll through Royal Rumble history and relive the cards that have helped the January event achieve its greatness since the inaugural event in 1988.