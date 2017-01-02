Packers vs. Lions: Full Report Card Grades for Green Bay

With their 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers locked down the NFC North title, a huge accomplishment in and of itself even though the Packers punched their ticket to the playoffs earlier in the day when Washington lost to the New York Giants.

The win brings the Packers to 10-6 on the season. They head into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed and will host the Giants in the Wild Card Round on January 8.

But back to the win. There was an Aaron Rodgers championship-belt celebration. There were multiple throws by the Packers quarterback that left viewers scratching their heads or jumping up and down. There was a game-sealing interception in the final seconds by Micah Hyde.

Let's take a closer look at how each position group performed in the win and hand out grades for the game.