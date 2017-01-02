Outback Bowl 2017: Florida vs. Iowa Live Score and Highlights

Outback Bowl

TV: ABC

Time: 1 p.m ET

The 2017 Outback Bowl will see the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-4) take on the Florida Gators (8-4).

The Gators enter the game on the heels of a two-game losing skid and will be hoping to right the ship heading into the offseason. As for the Hawkeyes, they have an opportunity to tie a bow on a season that looked bleak after losses to Northwestern and FCS North Dakota State.

Expect a low-scoring affair between two upper-echelon defensive units in this matchup and stay plugged in below for continued updates.