Winter Classic 2017: Live Score, Updates, Analysis for Blackhawks vs. Blues

The weather conditions aren't ideal, but the 2017 Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues will go ahead as scheduled at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday.

Light rain is in the forecast for the opening puck drop at 1 p.m. ET, but the the skies are expected to clear as the afternoon wears on. According to NHL.com, league officials announced contingency plans if the rain becomes too heavy and a postponement becomes necessary.

Monday's match is the first outdoor game for the Blues. It will be the fifth time that the Blackhawks have played outside, but their record is just 1-3-0 in the four previous contests.

Chicago will be missing a couple of key forwards from its lineup. Marian Hossa and Marcus Kruger are both sidelined with injuries. Goaltender Corey Crawford is expected to get the start in net. As for the Blues, a bug is going around their dressing room. Jaden Schwartz and Nail Yakupov both missed practice on Sunday due to illness, but Schwartz is expected to suit up for the game. Look for Jake Allen to get the nod in net.

Eight points currently separate the first-place Blackhawks (23-11-5) from the third-place Blues (19-13-5) in the Central Division standings, but the rivalry between these two clubs is always fierce. There should be plenty of intensity when the puck drops at Busch Stadium this afternoon.

Tune in to NBC in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada starting at 1 p.m. ET, and join us here for live updates as they happen.