New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins: Full Report Card Grades for New York

On the surface, the New York Giants had nothing to play for Sunday. Standing at 10-5, the team had already clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2011 and was firmly entrenched as the fifth seed.

But at the same time, the team is far from perfect; while the defense is among the elite units in football, the offense continues to be a work in progress. Not to mention, the Giants also had the chance to prevent the defending NFC East champion Washington Redskins from making the playoffs.

With the starters playing for the majority of the contest, the Giants were able to escape FedExField with a 19-10 victory, giving the organization its best regular-season record since 2008.

The risk of injury was apparent, but that didn't stop head coach Ben McAdoo from keeping his mainstays in for the duration of the game. Outside of Odell Beckham Jr., the entire starting offense—including Eli Manning—played all four quarters for the Giants. While struggles continued to persist, the offense dominated the time of possession and also saw some positive signs in the running game.

The defense, of course, played at an all-world level. Like their counterparts, McAdoo opted to play his starters, leading to the Redskins being shut out over the first two quarters. When the second half started, big names like Olivier Vernon and Janoris Jenkins became fixtures on the sidelines, but that didn't stop the team from allowing just one touchdown.

The Giants will play the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. The team got a head start on its preparation Sunday, and that will only bode well in its efforts as the season rolls on.

Let's hand out some regular-season grades one final time.