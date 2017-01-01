Browns vs. Steelers: Full Report Card Grades for Cleveland

Browns vs. Steelers: Full Report Card Grades for Cleveland
Jared Wickerham/Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Steelers dared the Cleveland Browns to win at Heinz Field on the first day of 2017. Cleveland politely declined the offer. 

The Browns blew a 14-0 lead en route to a 27-24 overtime defeat on Sunday. Cleveland's final loss of a disastrous 1-15 season guaranteed the Browns the top pick of this year's draft. 

We can only guess who will be the one to decide what to do with that pick between now and springtime. 

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Browns may hire a "top scout" who would work underneath general manager Sashi Brown. Rapoport did not offer a name in his original report. 

Arguably the worst team in franchise history, this season's Browns finished their campaign with an appropriately lackluster performance. The Browns lost a lead against a team that used to be Cleveland's top rival, and the club then couldn't claim a victory the Steelers seemingly gift-wrapped.

After a forgettable season, fans of the Browns can now focus on mock drafts. 

