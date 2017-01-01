Patriots vs. Dolphins: Full Report Card Grades for New England

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Week 17 of the 2015 season against the Miami Dolphins didn't treat the Patriots too well.

The Patriots spoiled a chance in the 2015 season to win home-field advantage and ended up losing on the road to the Broncos. Some blame the Week 17 loss as the reason the team didn't win a Super Bowl last year.

They weren't going to make the same mistake twice.

This year, the Patriots sought out vengeance and they crushed the Dolphins to clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and the defense capped off an amazing 14-2 season and a perfect road record with an exclamation point.

The road to the Super Bowl runs through Foxborough, Massachusetts in the AFC.

Read on for the full report card grades from the New England Patriots' 35-14 win over the Miami Dolphins to finish off the regular season.