PDC World Darts Championship 2017: Semi-Final Results, Scores, Latest Schedule

Defending champion Gary Anderson and Order of Merit leader Michael van Gerwen qualified for the final of the 2017 PDC World Darts Championship on Sunday, beating Peter Wright and Raymond van Barneveld, respectively.

Anderson and Snakebite kept things close in their semi-final, with the former dominating on the doubles, while the two Dutchmen served up one of the best matches in World Championship history. Barney didn't miss a single double through the first few sets, and both players averaged more than 115 at one point.

Per Live Darts, the winner broke the tournament's record for highest average:

MVG sets a new record World Championship average of 114.05 in the process as he ends the gallant run of his fellow Dutchman in an epic. — Live Darts (@livedarts) January 1, 2017

Here's a look at Sunday's results and the schedule for Monday:

World Darts Championship Results, Schedule Semi-finals Gary Anderson 6-3 Peter Wright Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld Final (Monday) Gary Anderson vs. Michael van Gerwen PDC.tv

Recap

Anderson came out firing to start the first semi-final, sweeping the opening set on his way to an early lead.

The PDC's official Twitter account shared the final double of the first set:

A clean sweep for Ando in set one #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/fSnCby1yMY — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2017

Wright missed six doubles in the first leg, an early sign that his finishing would hold him back. The second set started in a similar fashion, with the Flying Scotsman landing a 127 finish on the bull to grab a two-leg lead.

He missed a dart on the doubles to gift Snakebite his first leg, and Wright eventually forced a decider.

But as the PDC shared, Anderson chose the right time to shift gears:

SET! 12-darter for Gary Anderson to lead this game 2-0, after hitting six perfect darts... Will we get a nine-darter this year? — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2017

The Flying Scotsman broke throw to start the third, but Wright returned the favour and started finding a rhythm, closing the gap to 2-1 with a 10-dart leg. Three misses on the doubles gave Anderson another break of throw in the fourth, however, and the defending champion reclaimed his two-set lead shortly after.

Anderson grabbed yet another break of throw in the following leg, and a 79 checkout had him on the verge of going up 4-1. But Wright forced a decider and took out 90 in two darts in spectacular fashion, clawing his way back into the match.

Live Darts was loving the action:

SET: A superb fightback from Wright as he recovers from 2-0 down to clinch the fifth set and claw back to just 3-2 behind! #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/UlrDpUS6Zf — Live Darts (@livedarts) January 1, 2017

There was more drama waiting in the sixth set, as both men held throw for a decider, where Anderson missed darts for the set and Wright broke by landing double 13, tying things up.

But Anderson showed his class in the seventh set, breaking throw and landing a phenomenal 157 checkout to seize momentum once again. Rugby legend Sir Clive Woodward loved the action:

Again darts @SkySportsDarts just brilliant - this would be a brilliant Olympic sport - competition / pressure is sport at it best — Sir Clive Woodward (@CliveWoodward) January 1, 2017

The Flying Scotsman landed a 12-darter in the eighth set, sweeping past Wright to move to within one set of the final. He took the lead in the ninth with a 121 finish and kept his cool the rest of the way.

Per Live Darts, Anderson weighed in on his bid to win a third straight title:

Anderson: "To win it twice, I'm very proud. I feel comfy up here for some strange reason. I'm just glad to get over the winning line." — Live Darts (@livedarts) January 1, 2017

Van Barneveld came out firing in the second semi-final with back-to-back ton finishes and took out 96 for the sweep.

Mighty Mike took out 124 in the first leg of the second set, but Barney tied things up with an 11-darter. The veteran took out 160, keeping his perfect run on the doubles going, but as the PDC shared, Van Gerwen hit back:

These two are going blow for blow on ton+ finishes up there!! #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/7e5QX9rOOz — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2017

The Order of Merit leader claimed the decider, tying things up.

Van Gerwen switched gears in the third set, grabbing a break on double 11 and holding throw for the lead. Barney opened the fourth with another 11-darter, boosting his average to more than 113 and moving level.

As 3 Dart Analyst shared, the two Dutchmen put on a show in the first four sets:

All but 2 of the 16 legs have been won in 13 darts or less. — 3 Dart Analyst (@3dartanalyst) January 1, 2017

Van Gerwen moved ahead again in the fifth set with more explosive scoring, and he started finding his range on the doubles as well, taking two sets on the trot and grabbing a break of throw to start the seventh.

Barney found double 18 for a hold in the seventh set, but a 68 checkout gave Van Gerwen the set and a 5-2 lead. Live Darts weighed in:

🔥🔥🔥 Van Gerwen's on fire, Van Barneveld is terrified! #WHDarts — Live Darts (@livedarts) January 1, 2017

Mighty Mike nearly capped off his spectacular performance with a nine-darter, missing double 12 but still taking the leg. A tops finish moved him to within a leg of the final, and Barney couldn't find a way back. The two hugged it out after the match, while the Alexandra Palace gave them a well-deserved standing ovation.

Anderson may be the two-time defending champion, but Mighty Mike appears to be rounding into form at the right time and remains the best player in the world when on form. The two have already served up their share of classic encounters, and Monday's final should be no different.