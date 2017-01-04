2017 Wish Lists for Boxing's Top Stars

Leigh Dawney/Getty Images
Golovkin's March title defense against Jacobs will be the second PPV appearance of his career. That's obviously not ideal, given the overall depressed nature of the boxing PPV market, but had to be done in order to meet financial demands and make the fight happen.
It was either that or not fight, so, on balance, we'll deal.
GGG's first pay-TV outing came in October 2015 against then-fellow middleweight titlist David Lemieux. That bout, despite selling out Madison Square Garden, received a tepid respond with just about 150,000 subscriptions on PPV.
It's no surprise that marketing—and, thus, money—will be a big factor in any negotiations for a Canelo fight.
Miguel Rivera of Boxing Scene reported in September that Golden Boy Promotions wasn't offering Golovkin a revenue split on a fight with Canelo but a flat fee. The company defended that position by pointing to the Kazakh wrecking ball's lack of PPV drawing power.
That's straight out of the Mayweather playbook from a fighter and promoter who promised to usher in a new era after being hotly critical of Floyd's risk-averse behavior. De La Hoya even wrote him a scathing letter basically calling him a coward.
Golden Boy's negotiating tactic puts some added pressure on GGG's side to do good business in the fight with Jacobs to advance their bargaining position.
Canelo has seen his own PPV numbers shrink recently.
He drew 900,000 buys for his fight with Miguel Cotto, 500,000 for a bout with Amir Khan and around 300,000 for his challenge of Liam Smith last September, per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times.
Few expect Team Golovkin to accept a flat fee for a fight that is potentially so lucrative, and a big night at the box office against Jacobs could help their case quite a bit.