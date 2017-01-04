2017 Wish Lists for Boxing's Top Stars

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

With the holidays now in the rear-view mirror and another 12 months of boxing ahead of us, we decided it would be a good time to take a look at some of the wish list items for boxing's top stars.

You know, the things they'd want the most in 2017.

Now, it's important to remember that this is what the fighters want, and this might not necessarily always jive with what you, the fans, may want to see or have happen.

Some of these are intended to be serious, and some are intended to be funny.

Some are intended to be both, but even the funny ones are tinged with a ring of truth.

Feel free to comment, criticize and/or add in the comments section.

These are the top 2017 wish list items for boxing's biggest stars!