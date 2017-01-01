Under Armour All-America Game 2017: Score, Recruit Commitments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Under Armour All-America Game is rarely a place where individual performance trumps spectacle. Wide receiver Jeff Thomas made sure to change that Sunday.

The speedster accounted for 148 yards and two touchdowns, leading Team Armour to a 24-21 win over Team Highlight in the 2017 gathering of prep stars.

Thomas set a number of records in the process.

He is the first skill-position player in Under Armour Game history to have multiple touchdowns and breezed to MVP honors.

State of the U also fell in love with Thomas' personality:

Jeff Thomas is speaking in the 3rd person.



I love him even more. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) January 1, 2017

A 5'10" slot receiver with elite top-end speed, Thomas remains uncommitted. He said after the game that he did not plan to have a decision in place until signing day—likely a good move given the attention he'll be getting after this performance. Allen Trieu of Scout.com pointed out Thomas has been making big plays like this throughout his entire career:

Jeff Thomas had great tape even as a freshman. Top 50 player in the country: https://t.co/c5AB3IdkzV https://t.co/MQh2XZY6WM — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 1, 2017

Thomas broke a down-and-out pattern for a 44-yard score in the first half before scoring on a 79-yard slant pattern in the second.

Pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson also had a big game for Team Armour, flashing an ability to disrupt plays in the backfield. He finished the game with a handful of sacks and drew raves from nearly everyone who watched the game:

One thing that showed in today's Under Armour game is that K'Lavon Chaisson is the real deal as a pass rusher. Will thrive at OLB in a 3-4. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) January 1, 2017

Running backs Toneil Carter and Khalan Laborn accounted for the two touchdowns for Team Highlight. Kicker Anders Carlson also hit a pair of field goals for Highlight, which had a chance to win the game on a last-minute drive that stalled out.

Recruit Commitments

DB Xavier McKinney: Alabama

A day after Clemson pulled off a big win on the field, it took a loss on the recruiting trail. Xavier McKinney reaffirmed his commitment to Alabama during the second quarter, which was a massive surprise.

The 6'1" safety was given a 100 percent chance to land at Clemson by 247Sports' Crystal Ball predictions. Instead, he'll head to Alabama—the place to which he originally committed during his junior year before reopening his recruitment.

"I feel like that will be the best place for me to strive as a player and a person," McKinney said on the ESPN broadcast.

DE/LB Nathan Proctor: Virginia Tech

This one went as expected. Nathan Proctor, a talented pass-rusher out of Henry E. Lackey High School in Maryland, committed to Virginia Tech:

The 247Sports Crystal Ball gave the Hokies a 90 percent chance of landing Proctor. Penn State, the only other school to receive votes, took the remaining 10 percent. Proctor still plans on taking official visits to Penn State and Pittsburgh, according to Derek Tyson of ESPN.com.

His commitment came after a successful visit to Virginia Tech's campus in December.

LB Breon Dixon: Ole Miss

Ole Miss padded its 2017 recruiting class with the commitment of outside linebacker Breon Dixon. Rivals.com's Woody Wommack discussed the decision with Dixon:

I committed to Ole Miss because of the great relationship I have with Coach McGriff. That was a big-time decision by them and a major factor, I wanted to see who they were going to bring in as a defensive coordinator. When I was looking into it I really feel like Louisville had that edge over them, but when they hired Coach McGriff that changed. He’s like a father figure and he really looks out for his players and he has a plan for me. I feel like at Ole Miss I can come in and compete for playing time and maybe even start. The chance to do that at an SEC school is something that you can’t pass up on.

Dixon's commitment shores up a weak spot in the Rebels class and keeps him from heading to SEC rival Tennessee.

ATH Deangelo Gibbs: Georgia

One of the state's top players is staying in Georgia. Deangelo Gibbs announced he'll join the Bulldogs on Sunday, again leaving Tennessee in the lurch as the team that just missed out on an elite talent.

Gibbs posted a photo on his Twitter page:

Scout.com ranks Gibbs as the No. 13 player in the 2017 class. He's the nation's second-ranked athlete prospect, though it's likely he'll wind up playing defensive back at the next level.

247Sports gave him a 91 percent chance of staying in Georgia.

S Markquese Bell: Maryland

Ohio State took its second loss of the last 24 hours, this time to Maryland. Athletic safety prospect Markquese Bell committed to the Terrapins over the Buckeyes in a largely expected move that will hurt Urban Meyer's 2017 class.

Scout ranks Bell No. 19 at the safety position and fourth among all safeties on the East Coast.