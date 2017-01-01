Cricket Odds: Australia vs. Pakistan 3rd Test Betting Preview, Analysis

Australia go into Tuesday's third Test against Pakistan as overwhelming favorites to complete a 3-0 sweep as a roller-coaster series comes to its conclusion at the SCG.

The hosts secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead thanks to a dramatic final-day collapse from Pakistan, who needed to bat out in order to secure a well-earned draw. But after the batsmen and rain had dominated the first four days, some excellent bowling from the Australians, led by 4-36 from Mitchell Starc, got the job done.

As a result, a bit of the sting has gone out of this match, with Australia at $1.42 to win and Pakistan at $7.10, according to Australian Gambling. The draw is at $4.80.

The forecast is for rain on each of the five days, but it is not expected to be significant or long-lasting.





The highlight for Pakistan in Melbourne was the batting of Azhar Ali, who compiled the second-highest score ever by a touring batsman at an MCG Test with his unbeaten 205.

Given that, it's hardly surprising he goes into the match as a $4.33 favorite to top score in the first innings for Pakistan ahead of Younis Khan ($4.50) and first-Test centurion Asad Shafiq ($5).

Similarly, Steve Smith, who notched his 17th Test century at the MCG, where he boasts an average of 127, is $3.25 to top score for the Aussies in the first innings of this match.

Smith averages 76.40 at the SCG and has scored a century in the first innings of his past two Test matches at his home ground.

David Warner, also coming off an MCG ton, is the $3.75 second pick to top score for the Aussies, while Usman Khawaja, dismissed for 97 in Melbourne, is at $4.

The make-up of the Aussie bowling lineup is something of a mystery heading into this match, with a chance that either Starc or Josh Hazlewood could be rested. Sydney has historically suited spin bowlers, and the Aussies called two of them into their squad: Stephen O'Keefe and Ashton Agar.

Nathan Lyon may have saved his spot in the Test team with his three crucial wickets on the final day in Melbourne and could have both Agar and O'Keefe to support him. Nic Maddinson will likely be dropped, with the No. 6 spot up for grabs.

Hilton Cartwright, the seam-bowling all-rounder, could be set for a Test debut. But the Aussies could also opt to use Agar, who has a famous test 99 to his credit, as an all-rounder.

It makes the leading wicket-taker market somewhat fraught, with Starc second pick at $3.25 behind Hazlewood at $3. Jackson Bird, who had a solid MCG Test, is $4.33 while Lyon is at $5 and O'Keefe is at $5.50.

Mohammad Amir somehow went wicketless in Melbourne but was arguably Pakistan's best bowler, beating the bat countless times and conceding just 91 off 33 overs.

He is $3.50 to be top wicket-taker for Pakistan in the first innings, while Yasir Shah, who toiled for his 3-207, will be hoping for a better return at the spin-friendly SCG, where he is $3.75 to take most wickets in the first innings.

Given Pakistan's strong credentials against the spinning ball and the likelihood of Australia picking two spinners, it's shaping up to be a tactical battle for much of the five days.

However, Pakistan have cost themselves both tests to date by having one or two poor sessions, so you'd think the home side holds the edge and should claim a 3-0 series sweep.