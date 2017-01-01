Manchester United Have Plenty of Reasons to Be Cheerful Heading into 2017

It would have been a bitter pill to swallow for Manchester United and their supporters had Jose Mourinho's men not turned around the 1-0 deficit they found themselves facing in the 85th minute against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United were dominant, with Boro's threat confined to counter-attacks through the electric Adama Traore—albeit those counter-attacks did present legitimate danger. But the 65.7 per cent of possession United enjoyed saw them take 32 shots at Victor Valdes' goal to Boro's nine at David De Gea's.

Both Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba hit the post, and 12 of United's shots were on target to Boro's two. Those numbers alone tell the story of why it would have been such a shock had the Red Devils lost, but on top of that, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a perfectly good goal struck off in the first half.

It was a spectacular effort, but referee Lee Mason appeared to decide Ibrahimovic's boot was dangerously high. Replays showed the call was highly questionable.

That seemed to shake United. For a long time, it was unclear whether it would be their day.

When Grant Leadbitter scored his 66th-minute sucker-punch goal, memories of the David Moyes and Louis van Gaal eras came flooding back. Was this going to happen again? Was the recent run of 11 games unbeaten—of which eight were wins—going to end? Would the optimism that run had built evaporate again?

The answer to all those questions was "no." On Sir Alex Ferguson's 75th birthday, his old team put on a show he would have recognised clearly. It all felt familiar when Mourinho was asked in the post-match press conference about the spirit of the team, something Ferguson bore witness to many times.

Going into 2017, United look like themselves again. This was the second time on this recent run that a late goal has earned a win—Ibrahimovic's against Crystal Palace being the other. But this was the first time they have gone from behind to ahead in such short order.

It turned a previously flat Old Trafford into a cauldron of excitement, electricity and noise. First, Martial—who had a superb game—equalised. Then Pogba—who had a brilliant second half—scored a deft header to earn the win.

It is easy to get giddy about these things, but the level of consistency and quality in United's performances since their 2-1 loss to Fenerbahce on November 3, and particularly since their 1-1 draw with Everton at the beginning of December, has been outstanding.

While the results of the teams above them in the table have been unhelpful enough that they are still in sixth place in the Premier League, being three points off third makes things look a great deal better than they did a couple of months ago.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was excellent again. Ibrahimovic did not get the goal he should have, but his all-around contribution was vital, and he earned an assist for Martial's strike with a perfectly weighted knockdown.

Ander Herrera, operating in a more defensive role in the absence of Michael Carrick, was outstanding. Indeed, he was so good that he may find that he becomes Carrick's long-term successor. He is a different style of player, but he kept United ticking over all game and helped break up Boro's play too.

Pogba's range seemed a little off in the game's early going, but his overall performance was nothing short of magnificent. He had seven attempts at goal, of which one was the crucial winner. Another was an overhead kick that hit the post during the phase of the game wherein it seemed it would not be United's day.

He made four key passes and succeeded with all five of his dribble attempts. Between his ability to pick passes of any length almost at will and his ability to hold on to the ball when people are trying to get it off him, playing against him in this form must be a nightmare.

Martial's numbers are similarly impressive. He made two key passes, hit the post and completed seven of his nine dribble attempts. And he scored the equaliser. After the game, Mourinho was asked whether that had been the Frenchman's best game during his tenure.

His reply was instructive. In a blunt message, Mourinho said: "Martial has to listen to me and not his agent. He has to listen to me in training every day and in every feedback I give to try to improve him.

"The Mkhitaryan process I was having almost every day. His agent was calling me saying, 'Mkhitaryan, with you, will be a better player. Keep going.' With Martial, every day I read the newspaper, 'Anthony Martial goes to Sevilla. Anthony Martial goes on loan. Anthony Martial is not happy.' Anthony Martial has to listen to me."

United fans everywhere will be hoping the 21-year-old takes his manager's public advice because the Red Devils' attack with Martial at his best as a part of it has so many strings to its bow.

Mourinho said he got the sense the fans were happy with the style of play, saying: "I don't think they would have killed me if we had lost 2-0." He probably meant he thought fans could see United were playing attacking, attractive football and that it was evident that they were the best team.

Unlike Van Gaal before him, Mourinho has read the atmosphere among supporters correctly.

A word, too, for Marcus Rashford, who has struggled of late. He came on as a late substitute in an enormously pressurised environment and looked back to something like his best.

In a formation that threw caution entirely to the wind, with Ibrahimovic, Martial, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Pogba and Juan Mata all on the pitch together at the same time, the 19-year-old's pace and composure were vital.

With brilliant players in superb form, a five-game winning streak in the league and a manager clearly starting to feel at home, the dawn of the year is an exciting time for United fans.

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka, a friend of Mourinho's, was asked whether United could win the title. He said that this season would obviously be difficult given how far Chelsea were in front but added that "Jose will definitely be a success here—because he is the best."

There will likely be twists and turns to come. Mourinho expressed his concern that United are heading into a run of eight games without the services of Eric Bailly who is heading to the Africa Cup of Nations. That will leave defensive resources pretty stretched.

There are players to whom an injury would be profoundly detrimental to United, particularly the other three summer signings.

But in general, hope should be abundant. United are playing the best football they have since Sir Alex retired. The team and supporters seem to share a genuine bond again. Long-term issues are being addressed, and Mourinho is reshaping the team in his image with a United-like twist.

The future is, as ever, unknowable, but there are innumerable reasons to be cheerful about the Red Devils heading into the new year.

