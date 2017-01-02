Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Arsenal will be the first visitors to Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium in 2017, as they look to keep their faltering Premier League title tilt on track.

After a testing December, the Gunners find themselves nine points back on rampant leaders Chelsea, well aware they have a mountain to climb if they are going to launch a serious challenge for top spot. This trip to an improving Bournemouth side will be another big test for Arsene Wenger's men.

For the Cherries, the fixture presents a tremendous chance to get 2017 started in style. The previous year was one to remember for manager Eddie Howe and his players, and they will be relishing the chance to get one over on their illustrious visitors here.

As two of the most technical sides in the division, this encounter is not one to be missed. Here are the key viewing details for the game, the latest team news for both outfits and a closer look at what to expect on the south coast.

Date: Tuesday, January 3

Time: 7:45 p.m. (GMT), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports (U.K.), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (U.K.), NBC Sports App (U.S.)

Team News

Bournemouth: Jack Wilshere will be a big miss for the Cherries, as he will not feature against his parent club as part of his loan agreement. Steve Cook and Danny Pugh will also sit this one out.

Likely XI: Artur Boruc; Adam Smith, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake, Charlie Daniels; Dan Gosling, Harry Arter, Andrew Surman; Jordon Ibe, Junior Stanislas, Callum Wilson

Arsenal: Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker remain long-term absentees for the Gunners. Mesut Ozil is expected to return to the starting XI after missing the match against Crystal Palace through illness. Shkodran Mustafi made the bench against the Eagles and could be fit to start against the Cherries, although Gabriel Paulista has done well in his absence.

Likely XI: Petr Cech; Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel Paulista, Kieran Gibbs; Francis Coquelin, Granit Xhaka; Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez; Olivier Giroud

Team news courtesy of Fantasy Football Scout.

Preview

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

During this congested part of the season there are certain teams that are expected to struggle and others that managers would rather avoid. Bournemouth fall into the latter category.

That's because Howe's side are one of the most dynamic, aggressive and energetic in the division. Those are traits they showcased in spades during the 3-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday, as they put their hapless hosts to the sword.

Per Duncan Alexander of Opta, midway through their second season in the top flight, Bournemouth look like a thoroughbred Premier League outfit:

Meanwhile Bournemouth have officially taken the 'League One Team who are comfortable in the PL' crown from Swansea in a ceremony in Swansea. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 31, 2016

The squad may not be packed with household names, although the system Howe has implemented means the team are still effective. So while Wilshere's absence may seem significant, the manager will be confident of coping without the playmaker.

Arsenal, in practice, should relish this one. Bournemouth are a side who always look to open the game up and, as a result, players like Ozil and Sanchez should find themselves with plenty of space in the final third.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sanchez gave Bournemouth a torrid time earlier in the season.

It will be the first away game the Gunners have featured in since their back-to-back losses on the road in December against Everton and Manchester City. Per WhoScored.com, the sequence represents their worst away form for a long time:

Arsenal: Have lost consecutive away Premier League matches for the first time since April 2014 (vs Everton & Chelsea) #MCIARS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 18, 2016

Having had one day less to prepare for this game than Bournemouth, it will be interesting to see how many changes Wenger makes for this one, especially having come up against a robust Crystal Palace side on Sunday.

Bournemouth’s work rate and fluidity will give the Gunners problems on Tuesday, and they have enough to get on the scoresheet. Arsenal's attacking talent will be enough to offset any weary legs, though, and they will take a share of the spoils from an entertaining contest.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Arsenal