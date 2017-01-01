Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Joe Hart and Jacob Murphy

Manchester City’s Joe Hart is reportedly keen to play in the Premier League again next season and would love the opportunity to join Liverpool.

That’s according to Steve Bates of the Sunday Mirror, who has suggested that while Hart is enjoying his current loan spell with Torino, the goalkeeper sees his future in English football’s top flight and “has told pals he would jump at the chance to make the switch to Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.”

According to Bates, although the Liverpool boss has backed goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius in the media, he is looking at potential reinforcements, including Hart.

Chris Brunskill - AMA/Getty Images

Hart was shipped out of City in the summer by new manager Pep Guardiola, with Claudio Bravo drafted in from Barcelona due to his superior distribution skills. However, the new acquisition has failed to impress since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international, Hart, has been in decent form since he moved to Torino. The 29-year-old is popular with the club’s supporters, and he’s been a key part of the team’s push for a UEFA Europa League spot so far this season, despite making some glaring errors between the sticks.

Nevertheless, Ste Hoare of Fresh Press Media wouldn’t be too excited by the prospect of Hart rocking up at Anfield:

Imagine signing Joe Hart. Eugh — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) December 21, 2016

Would Hart be a good signing for Liverpool? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Would Hart be a good signing for Liverpool? Yes 73.5%

No 26.5% Total votes: 162

While Hart may not be a world-class option, Liverpool could definitely do worse. At City he was crucial in the team winning two Premier League titles, and the England man has showcased burgeoning leadership skills as he’s matured. He’d certainly be an upgrade on the two current candidates for the No. 1 jersey at Anfield.

Liverpool are on the right path under Klopp, although there’s a sense that if they are to become a consistent force again at the top of the Premier League a reliable stopper is needed. Hart, although he may have his flaws, has proved he can be that.

Liverpool in For Jacob Murphy

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Sunday Mirror, Liverpool want to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Norwich City starlet Jacob Murphy.

The Reds are said to have an edge in the pursuit of the 21-year-old, and they are happy for him to return to Carrow Road for the remainder of the campaign if a deal was to be agreed in January.

Spurs are said to have been keeping tabs on Murphy’s development after his impressive beginning to the Championship season; he’s grabbed six goals and four assists in league matches, giving defenders big problems with his sharp work on the right flank.

Sports journalist Melissa Rudd noted earlier in the campaign that Murphy’s game does still need some work:

@MatthewRobson15 yeah his overall gameplay needs work agreed. Will only come with experience though and has shown he can score at this level — Melissa Rudd (@melissajrudd) October 18, 2016

Indeed, the youngster’s form has dropped off a little as of late, scoring just once in his last 14 games in the Championship. That’s to be expected of a young player, though, especially given Murphy has not been so heavily involved in the first team before this season.

Klopp will see raw attributes to work with Murphy. The winger is a clean striker of the ball, offering a major threat from distance and set pieces, while he’s also very confident in his use of possession in the final third. There are parts of his game that need refining, although a loan back to Norwich would allow him to continue this season’s encouraging development.