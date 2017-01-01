Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Virgil van Dijk and Lucas Biglia

Chelsea have reportedly launched a £60 million offer for Southampton star Virgil van Dijk, with manager Antonio Conte keen to strengthen the centre of his defence.

That’s according to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, who added that the Dutchman is the Blues’ priority January target. Manchester City are also noted as potential suitors.

“Saints boss Claude Puel is determined that the former Celtic man won't be leaving the club during this transfer window,” added Fissler. “But Chelsea want to test his resolve with hard cash—something which has always been difficult for Southampton to turn down in the past.”

Although he picked up a red card during Southampton’s 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, there’s been plenty to admire about Van Dijk this season. These numbers from Squawka Football illustrate the kind of presence he provides at the back:

No defender has won more aerial duels in the Premier League this season than Virgil van Dijk (79).



Aerial ace. pic.twitter.com/Z9lcgPCheY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 28, 2016

The three-man defence used by Chelsea has been vital to their remarkable run of 13 Premier League wins in a row.

David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill have worked well together, with the different attributes of each helping the Blues keep opponents at bay for much of the campaign. However, should one of those three be struck down by injury or suspension, Conte doesn’t have too much in reserve.

Steve Bardens/Getty Images Conte has found a brilliant defensive balance at Chelsea.

Miguel Delaney of ESPN FC noted how strong the defensive structure has been for the Blues this season during the 4-2 win over Stoke City:

Chelsea have conceded as many goals in this half as they have in the 12 previous matches of this run. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 31, 2016

Van Dijk would be an understandable target. The Dutchman is physically imposing, reads the game well and can distribute with authority from the back.

Southampton have a reputation for cashing in on their biggest assets, and it seems inevitable Van Dijk will be on the move in the future. However, they rarely let key men leave in January, and any potential suitors may have to wait until the summer.

Blues Linked with Lucas Biglia

According to CalcioMercato (h/t James Benson of the Daily Star), Chelsea are looking to sign Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia.

In the report it’s noted that Conte has been keeping an eye on the Argentina international for the last few months, and, given the 30-year-old has stalled in contract negotiations with his current club, the Blues may make their move in the January window.

It’s suggested Lazio will look for a fee of £21 million before they consider letting their skipper depart. Here’s a look at why he’s so important to the Serie A side:

Per Benson, the Blues have been linked with plenty of combative midfielders, including Arturo Vidal of Bayern Munich and Radja Nainggolan of Roma.

Although Biglia isn’t quite as glamorous a name as those two, he’s of a similar style. The Lazio man is a vibrant presence in the middle of the park, possessing the kind of intensity in defence that Conte has always admired.

Per Liam Twomey of ESPN FC, the influence of the manager is starting to show in the games of various midfielders:

Genuine feeling in Conte's handshake with Fabregas as he returned to the bench. He's definitely getting closer to what his coach wants #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 31, 2016

In N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas, Conte possesses three quality options that bring something different to the centre of the field. However, beyond that trio, there’s little in terms of senior options, meaning a central midfielder like Biglia would fill a hole in the squad.

The Lazio man wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter at Stamford Bridge, although the opportunity to play under Conte in this Chelsea side would surely be a tempting prospect.