Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling

Juventus are reportedly keeping a close eye on any development in contract negotiations between Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal, with the Italian champions said to be keen on adding the Chilean to their squad.

According to Calciomercato (h/t Joe Short of the Daily Express), Juve want to link up Sanchez, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in what’d be a sensational strike force in Turin. The forward’s current deal with Arsenal runs until 2018 and little progress is said to have been made over an extension.

As relayed by Short, according to Tuttosport, Juventus are set to puff out their chest in the transfer market having posted record financial figures for the year. It’s added that any pursuit of the 28-year-old will likely be in the summer.

Sanchez recently admitted he’s enjoying his time at the Emirates Stadium. “I feel really happy and comfortable at the club,” he told the Arsenal Player (h/t Goal).“I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans’ support in the thin and the thick, which is great.”

In fairness to Sanchez, he’s doing everything in his power to help the team to the summit of the table. As the side’s centre-forward he’s been exceptional, netting 12 times in the Premier League already this term.

Losing Sanchez would be a massive blow to Arsenal and the longer the impasse on a new contract lasts, the more concerns will fester in the minds of Gunners fans. After all, not only is manager Arsene Wenger lacking another player like Sanchez in his squad, footballers who are so multifaceted are hard to find.

Juventus would potentially be appealing for the player, as they’re winning titles and building a squad that can push for UEFA Champions League glory. However, Arsenal must do all in their power to ensure their No. 7 sticks around in 2017.

Chris Smalling Linked

According to Paul Hetherington of the Daily Star, Manchester United will sell Chris Smalling should they secure Victor Lindelof from Benfica, with Arsenal and Everton said to be interested in the defender.

It’s noted in the report that should a deal for Lindelof eventually go through, United boss Jose Mourinho would use him, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones as his four main centre-backs, leaving the England international on the fringes of the squad.

Arsenal could reportedly capitalise; Steve Bates of the Sunday Mirror noted in November that Wenger has been a long-term fan of the defender.

On Saturday in the 2-1 win over Middlesbrough the 27-year-old made his first start since October. However, as noted by Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Smalling didn’t cover himself in glory:

Rojo slow to move out for the goal but Smalling so static. Just disregards Negredo as that cross comes in. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 31, 2016

The position is one that Arsenal do have quality options in. Summer signing Shkodran Mustafi has been a fantastic addition, forming a strong partnership alongside Laurent Koscielny. In reserve, Wenger can also call upon Gabriel Paulista, while Per Mertesacker, although currently sidelined, is a dependable option too.

The Emirates, as such, may not be the best venue for Smalling if he is to leave Old Trafford. He’ll want to play on a much more regular basis, which simply wouldn’t happen with Koscielny and Mustafi in situ.