Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2017: List of Recruits and Top Prospects

College football stars aren't just born; they're bred to be the best from a young age.

High school football players around the nation with hopes of playing for national powerhouses at the collegiate level all dream about playing in the Under Armour All-America Game. Being identified as one of the best at what you do at such a young age is a privilege for most teenagers, and this year's talent pool is as deep as ever.

Each year, the best high school football players in the country gather together to showcase their skills on the national stage—many of them also using this chance to officially announce their college destinations. 2017's game will feature a lot of standout players who will go on to the next level and eventually make their way to the NFL.

Here's a complete list of all players who will be participating in this year's event:

2017 Under Armour All-America Game Rosters Position Player High School College - Armour Offense - - QB Avery Davis Cedar Hill (Texas) Notre Dame QB Myles Brennan St. Stanislaus (Miss.) LSU QB Sean Clifford St. Xavier (Ohio) Penn State QB Kasim Hill St. John’s College (D.C.) Maryland QB Lowell Narcisse St. James (La.) LSU RB Todd Sibley Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) Pittsburgh RB Robert Burns Gulliver Prep (Fla.) Miami (Fla.) WR Jerry Jeudy Deerfield Beach (Fla.) Alabama WR Tee Higgins Oak Ridge (Tenn.) Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) Clemson WR Jacoby Stevens Oakland (Tenn.) LSU WR Daquon Green Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) Florida WR Saiid Adebo Mansfield (Texas) Notre Dame WR Camron Buckley Cedar Hill (Texas) Texas A&M WR Jeff Thomas East St. Louis (Ill.) TE Jake Marwede Loyola Academy (Ill.) Duke TE Josh Falo Inderkum (Calif.) OT Kai-Leon Herbert American Heritage (Fla.) Michigan OT Alex Leatherwood Booker T. Washington (Fla.) Alabama OT Alijah Vera-Tucker Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) USC OT Isaiah Wilson Poly Prep (N.Y.) Georgia OG Jack Anderson Frisco (Texas) Texas Tech OG Navaughn Donaldson Miami Central (Fla.) Miami (Fla.) OG Tyrese Robinson McKinney Boyd (Texas) Oklahoma OG C.J. Thorpe Central Catholic (Pa.) Penn State OG Matt Bockhorst St. Xavier (Ohio) Clemson OG Jonah Melton Eastern Alamance (N.C.) North Carolina C Will Taylor Grayson (Ga.) Duke - Armour Defense - - DE D.J. Johnson Burbank (Calif.) Miami (Fla.) DE Luiji Vilain Episcopal (Va.) Michigan DE K'Lavon Chaisson North Shore (Texas) DE Ryan Johnson St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.) DE Markaviest Bryant Crisp County (Ga.) DT Greg Rogers Arbor View (Nev.) UCLA DT Akial Byers Fayetteville (Ark.) Alabama DT Marvin Wilson Episcopal (Texas) LB Maleik Gray Lavergne (Tenn.) LB Dylan Moses IMG Academy (Fla.) Alabama LB Markail Benton Central (Ala.) Alabama LB Anthony Hines III Plano East (Texas) Texas A&M LB Chandler Wooten North Cobb (Ga.) Auburn LB David Adams Central Catholic (Pa.) Notre Dame CB Kary Vincent Jr. Memorial (Texas) LSU CB Marcus Williamson IMG Academy (Fla.) Ohio State CB A.J. Terrell Westlake (Ga.) Clemson CB Jaylon Redd Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Oregon CB Christopher Henderson Christopher Columbus (Fla.) CB Lamont Wade Clairton (Pa.) Penn State CB Thomas Graham Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Oregon S Jaylen Kelly-Powell Cass Technical (Mich.) Michigan S Grant Delpit IMG Academy (Fla.) LSU S Isaiah Pryor IMG Academy (Fla.) Ohio State S Paris Ford Steel Valley (Pa.) Pittsburgh S Todd Harris Plaquemine (La.) - Armour Specialists - - K Andrew Mevis Warsaw Community (Ind.) P Zach Feagles Ridgewood (N.J.) Miami (Fla.) P Brian Delaney Westfield (Va.) LS Adam Bay Desert Ridge (Ariz.) Wisconsin - Highlight Offense - - QB Kellen Mond IMG Academy (Fla.) Texas A&M QB Tommy DeVito Don Bosco (N.J.) Syracuse QB Ryan Kelley Basha (Ariz.) Arizona State RB Toneil Carter Langham Creek (Texas) Texas RB Anthony McFarland DeMatha Catholic (Md.) RB Khalan Laborn Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Va.) Florida State WR Jalen Reagor Waxahachie (Texas) TCU WR Tylan Wallace South Hills (Texas) Oklahoma State WR Jhamon Ausbon IMG Academy (Fla.) Texas A&M WR Hezekiah Jones Stafford (Texas) Texas A&M WR Russ Yeast Center Grove (Ind.) Louisville WR Trevon Grimes St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Ohio State WR A.J. Davis Lakeland (Fla.) WR James Robinson Lakeland (Fla.) TE Grant Calcaterra Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) Oklahoma TE Brock Wright Cy-Fair (Texas) Notre Dame OT Calvin Ashley St. John’s College (D.C.) Auburn OT Austin Troxell Madison Academy (Ala.) Auburn OT Trey Smith University School (Tenn.) Tennessee OT Austin Deculus Cy-Fair (Texas) LSU OT Tony Gray Grayson (Ga.) OG Xavier Newman DeSoto (Texas) Colorado OG Robert Hainsey IMG Academy (Fla.) Notre Dame OG Jedrick Wills Lafayette (Ky.) Alabama OG Edward Ingram DeSoto (Texas) LSU OG Grant Polley Denton (Texas) Colorado C Cesar Ruiz IMG Academy (Fla.) Michigan - Highlight Defense - - DE Robert Beal Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) Georgia DE Tyree Johnson St. John’s College (D.C.) Texas A&M DE Kwity Paye Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) Michigan DE Joshua Kaindoh IMG Academy (Fla.) Florida State DT Tyler Shelvin Notre Dame (La.) LSU DT LaBryan Ray James Clemens (Ala.) DT Phidarian Mathis Neville (La.) DT Aaron Sterling Tucker (Ga.) LB Chris Allen Southern University Lab (La.) Alabama LB Jon Van Diest Cherry Creek (Colo.) Colorado LB Breon Dixon Grayson (Ga.) LB Levi Jones Westlake (Texas) LB Nathan Proctor Lackey (Md.) LB Ellis Brooks Benedictine (Va.) LB Drew Singleton Paramus Catholic (N.J.) Michigan LB Isaiah Pola-Mao Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) CB William Poole III Hapeville Charter (Ga.) Georgia CB Stanford Samuels III Charles W. Flanagan (Fla.) Florida State CB Jamyest Williams Grayson (Ga.) South Carolina CB Tre Brown Union (Okla.) Oklahoma CB Justin Broiles John Marshall (Okla.) Oklahoma CB Chevin Calloway Bishop Dunne (Texas) CB DeAngelo Gibbs Grayson (Ga.) S Daniel Wright Boyd H. Anderson (Fla.) Alabama S Cyrus Fagan Mainland (Fla.) Florida State S Markquese Bell Bridgeton (N.J.) S C.J. Avery Grenada (Miss.) Louisville S Xavier McKinney Roswell (Ga.) - Highlight Specialists - - K Anders Carlson Classical Academy (Colo.) Auburn P Joe Doyle Farragut (Tenn.) LS Grant Glennon Lincoln (Fla.) ESPN.com

Team Armour: Dylan Moses (OLB)

No matter how much roster turnover there is each season, Alabama's defense always seems to have one alpha dog who leads the linebacker unit and controls the nuances of the defense.

Dylan Moses could be the next alpha dog in head coach Nick Saban's defense in a few years.

An outside linebacker who can cover, rush the passer, tackle and read the quarterback's eyes, Moses has all the mental tools at his disposal. It also doesn't hurt that he's one hell of an athlete.

While he is an exceptional talent, Alabama does not typically play freshmen unless it's necessary, which is something that Moses understands from the get-go, as he chronicled in his Under Armor training camp entry to USA Today:



As for next season, I'm looking to learn, because I know there will be a lot of things I need to learn when I get there. I need to get used to being a role player. I mean, I'm pretty sure they're expecting big things out of me once I get on campus, and I want to fulfill those expectations but at the same time just do my part.

Ranked as Scout.com's No. 1 linebacker and No. 6 overall player in this year's class, Moses has had to deal with a lot of hype surrounding him from a young age. He was even featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine as a teenager.

If that wasn't enough, he was also the first-ever freshman to receive an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game when he was 15 years old, and he committed to LSU at the time.

Team Armour: Alex Leatherwood (OT)

Alex Leatherwood is not just an imposing offensive lineman; he's also an athletic one.

He's Scout.com's No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 18 overall player who stands at 6'6" and weighs 315 pounds. Another Alabama commit, Leatherwood seems destined to play at tackle due to his size and frame, but he does have the athletic ability to move across the offensive line if necessary.

Alabama commit Alex Leatherwood (No. 9 overall in ESPN 300, No. 3 OT) is a FREAK. #UAAllAMERICA @AllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/iGkRpWNZXd — ESPNU (@ESPNU) December 30, 2016

Physical, athletic and big. Sounds like an Alabama offensive lineman, doesn't it?

Playing against some of the nation's best defensive linemen and linebackers at the Under Armour practices would usually be a challenge for a lot of these players who aren't used to playing against such high-level competition, but according to Rivals.com's national recruiting director, Mike Farrell, Leatherwood isn't having that much difficulty showcasing his sheer dominance over the competition.

Alex Leatherwood has been dominant as he was yesterday #UAALLAMERICA — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 29, 2016

Leatherwood will soon be a feature on Saban's offensive line in the coming years, and if he continues to develop, he'll likely be a top pick in the NFL draft in the next few years.