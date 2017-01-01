Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2017: List of Recruits and Top Prospects

College football stars aren't just born; they're bred to be the best from a young age.
High school football players around the nation with hopes of playing for national powerhouses at the collegiate level all dream about playing in the Under Armour All-America Game. Being identified as one of the best at what you do at such a young age is a privilege for most teenagers, and this year's talent pool is as deep as ever.
Each year, the best high school football players in the country gather together to showcase their skills on the national stage—many of them also using this chance to officially announce their college destinations. 2017's game will feature a lot of standout players who will go on to the next level and eventually make their way to the NFL.
Here's a complete list of all players who will be participating in this year's event:
|Position
|Player
|High School
|College
|-
|Armour Offense
|-
|-
|QB
|Avery Davis
|Cedar Hill (Texas)
|Notre Dame
|QB
|Myles Brennan
|St. Stanislaus (Miss.)
|LSU
|QB
|Sean Clifford
|St. Xavier (Ohio)
|Penn State
|QB
|Kasim Hill
|St. John’s College (D.C.)
|Maryland
|QB
|Lowell Narcisse
|St. James (La.)
|LSU
|RB
|Todd Sibley
|Archbishop Hoban (Ohio)
|Pittsburgh
|RB
|Robert Burns
|Gulliver Prep (Fla.)
|Miami (Fla.)
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|Deerfield Beach (Fla.)
|Alabama
|WR
|Tee Higgins
|Oak Ridge (Tenn.)
|Clemson
|WR
|Amari Rodgers
|Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.)
|Clemson
|WR
|Jacoby Stevens
|Oakland (Tenn.)
|LSU
|WR
|Daquon Green
|Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.)
|Florida
|WR
|Saiid Adebo
|Mansfield (Texas)
|Notre Dame
|WR
|Camron Buckley
|Cedar Hill (Texas)
|Texas A&M
|WR
|Jeff Thomas
|East St. Louis (Ill.)
|TE
|Jake Marwede
|Loyola Academy (Ill.)
|Duke
|TE
|Josh Falo
|Inderkum (Calif.)
|OT
|Kai-Leon Herbert
|American Heritage (Fla.)
|Michigan
|OT
|Alex Leatherwood
|Booker T. Washington (Fla.)
|Alabama
|OT
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.)
|USC
|OT
|Isaiah Wilson
|Poly Prep (N.Y.)
|Georgia
|OG
|Jack Anderson
|Frisco (Texas)
|Texas Tech
|OG
|Navaughn Donaldson
|Miami Central (Fla.)
|Miami (Fla.)
|OG
|Tyrese Robinson
|McKinney Boyd (Texas)
|Oklahoma
|OG
|C.J. Thorpe
|Central Catholic (Pa.)
|Penn State
|OG
|Matt Bockhorst
|St. Xavier (Ohio)
|Clemson
|OG
|Jonah Melton
|Eastern Alamance (N.C.)
|North Carolina
|C
|Will Taylor
|Grayson (Ga.)
|Duke
|-
|Armour Defense
|-
|-
|DE
|D.J. Johnson
|Burbank (Calif.)
|Miami (Fla.)
|DE
|Luiji Vilain
|Episcopal (Va.)
|Michigan
|DE
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|North Shore (Texas)
|DE
|Ryan Johnson
|St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.)
|DE
|Markaviest Bryant
|Crisp County (Ga.)
|DT
|Greg Rogers
|Arbor View (Nev.)
|UCLA
|DT
|Akial Byers
|Fayetteville (Ark.)
|Alabama
|DT
|Marvin Wilson
|Episcopal (Texas)
|LB
|Maleik Gray
|Lavergne (Tenn.)
|LB
|Dylan Moses
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Alabama
|LB
|Markail Benton
|Central (Ala.)
|Alabama
|LB
|Anthony Hines III
|Plano East (Texas)
|Texas A&M
|LB
|Chandler Wooten
|North Cobb (Ga.)
|Auburn
|LB
|David Adams
|Central Catholic (Pa.)
|Notre Dame
|CB
|Kary Vincent Jr.
|Memorial (Texas)
|LSU
|CB
|Marcus Williamson
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Ohio State
|CB
|A.J. Terrell
|Westlake (Ga.)
|Clemson
|CB
|Jaylon Redd
|Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
|Oregon
|CB
|Christopher Henderson
|Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
|CB
|Lamont Wade
|Clairton (Pa.)
|Penn State
|CB
|Thomas Graham
|Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)
|Oregon
|S
|Jaylen Kelly-Powell
|Cass Technical (Mich.)
|Michigan
|S
|Grant Delpit
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|LSU
|S
|Isaiah Pryor
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Ohio State
|S
|Paris Ford
|Steel Valley (Pa.)
|Pittsburgh
|S
|Todd Harris
|Plaquemine (La.)
|-
|Armour Specialists
|-
|-
|K
|Andrew Mevis
|Warsaw Community (Ind.)
|P
|Zach Feagles
|Ridgewood (N.J.)
|Miami (Fla.)
|P
|Brian Delaney
|Westfield (Va.)
|LS
|Adam Bay
|Desert Ridge (Ariz.)
|Wisconsin
|-
|Highlight Offense
|-
|-
|QB
|Kellen Mond
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Texas A&M
|QB
|Tommy DeVito
|Don Bosco (N.J.)
|Syracuse
|QB
|Ryan Kelley
|Basha (Ariz.)
|Arizona State
|RB
|Toneil Carter
|Langham Creek (Texas)
|Texas
|RB
|Anthony McFarland
|DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
|RB
|Khalan Laborn
|Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Va.)
|Florida State
|WR
|Jalen Reagor
|Waxahachie (Texas)
|TCU
|WR
|Tylan Wallace
|South Hills (Texas)
|Oklahoma State
|WR
|Jhamon Ausbon
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Texas A&M
|WR
|Hezekiah Jones
|Stafford (Texas)
|Texas A&M
|WR
|Russ Yeast
|Center Grove (Ind.)
|Louisville
|WR
|Trevon Grimes
|St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
|Ohio State
|WR
|A.J. Davis
|Lakeland (Fla.)
|WR
|James Robinson
|Lakeland (Fla.)
|TE
|Grant Calcaterra
|Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.)
|Oklahoma
|TE
|Brock Wright
|Cy-Fair (Texas)
|Notre Dame
|OT
|Calvin Ashley
|St. John’s College (D.C.)
|Auburn
|OT
|Austin Troxell
|Madison Academy (Ala.)
|Auburn
|OT
|Trey Smith
|University School (Tenn.)
|Tennessee
|OT
|Austin Deculus
|Cy-Fair (Texas)
|LSU
|OT
|Tony Gray
|Grayson (Ga.)
|OG
|Xavier Newman
|DeSoto (Texas)
|Colorado
|OG
|Robert Hainsey
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Notre Dame
|OG
|Jedrick Wills
|Lafayette (Ky.)
|Alabama
|OG
|Edward Ingram
|DeSoto (Texas)
|LSU
|OG
|Grant Polley
|Denton (Texas)
|Colorado
|C
|Cesar Ruiz
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Michigan
|-
|Highlight Defense
|-
|-
|DE
|Robert Beal
|Peachtree Ridge (Ga.)
|Georgia
|DE
|Tyree Johnson
|St. John’s College (D.C.)
|Texas A&M
|DE
|Kwity Paye
|Bishop Hendricken (R.I.)
|Michigan
|DE
|Joshua Kaindoh
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Florida State
|DT
|Tyler Shelvin
|Notre Dame (La.)
|LSU
|DT
|LaBryan Ray
|James Clemens (Ala.)
|DT
|Phidarian Mathis
|Neville (La.)
|DT
|Aaron Sterling
|Tucker (Ga.)
|LB
|Chris Allen
|Southern University Lab (La.)
|Alabama
|LB
|Jon Van Diest
|Cherry Creek (Colo.)
|Colorado
|LB
|Breon Dixon
|Grayson (Ga.)
|LB
|Levi Jones
|Westlake (Texas)
|LB
|Nathan Proctor
|Lackey (Md.)
|LB
|Ellis Brooks
|Benedictine (Va.)
|LB
|Drew Singleton
|Paramus Catholic (N.J.)
|Michigan
|LB
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|Mountain Pointe (Ariz.)
|CB
|William Poole III
|Hapeville Charter (Ga.)
|Georgia
|CB
|Stanford Samuels III
|Charles W. Flanagan (Fla.)
|Florida State
|CB
|Jamyest Williams
|Grayson (Ga.)
|South Carolina
|CB
|Tre Brown
|Union (Okla.)
|Oklahoma
|CB
|Justin Broiles
|John Marshall (Okla.)
|Oklahoma
|CB
|Chevin Calloway
|Bishop Dunne (Texas)
|CB
|DeAngelo Gibbs
|Grayson (Ga.)
|S
|Daniel Wright
|Boyd H. Anderson (Fla.)
|Alabama
|S
|Cyrus Fagan
|Mainland (Fla.)
|Florida State
|S
|Markquese Bell
|Bridgeton (N.J.)
|S
|C.J. Avery
|Grenada (Miss.)
|Louisville
|S
|Xavier McKinney
|Roswell (Ga.)
|-
|Highlight Specialists
|-
|-
|K
|Anders Carlson
|Classical Academy (Colo.)
|Auburn
|P
|Joe Doyle
|Farragut (Tenn.)
|LS
|Grant Glennon
|Lincoln (Fla.)
ESPN.com
Team Armour: Dylan Moses (OLB)
No matter how much roster turnover there is each season, Alabama's defense always seems to have one alpha dog who leads the linebacker unit and controls the nuances of the defense.
Dylan Moses could be the next alpha dog in head coach Nick Saban's defense in a few years.
An outside linebacker who can cover, rush the passer, tackle and read the quarterback's eyes, Moses has all the mental tools at his disposal. It also doesn't hurt that he's one hell of an athlete.
While he is an exceptional talent, Alabama does not typically play freshmen unless it's necessary, which is something that Moses understands from the get-go, as he chronicled in his Under Armor training camp entry to USA Today:
As for next season, I'm looking to learn, because I know there will be a lot of things I need to learn when I get there. I need to get used to being a role player. I mean, I'm pretty sure they're expecting big things out of me once I get on campus, and I want to fulfill those expectations but at the same time just do my part.
Ranked as Scout.com's No. 1 linebacker and No. 6 overall player in this year's class, Moses has had to deal with a lot of hype surrounding him from a young age. He was even featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine as a teenager.
If that wasn't enough, he was also the first-ever freshman to receive an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game when he was 15 years old, and he committed to LSU at the time.
Team Armour: Alex Leatherwood (OT)
Alex Leatherwood is not just an imposing offensive lineman; he's also an athletic one.
He's Scout.com's No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 18 overall player who stands at 6'6" and weighs 315 pounds. Another Alabama commit, Leatherwood seems destined to play at tackle due to his size and frame, but he does have the athletic ability to move across the offensive line if necessary.
Alabama commit Alex Leatherwood (No. 9 overall in ESPN 300, No. 3 OT) is a FREAK. #UAAllAMERICA @AllAmericaGame pic.twitter.com/iGkRpWNZXd— ESPNU (@ESPNU) December 30, 2016
Physical, athletic and big. Sounds like an Alabama offensive lineman, doesn't it?
Playing against some of the nation's best defensive linemen and linebackers at the Under Armour practices would usually be a challenge for a lot of these players who aren't used to playing against such high-level competition, but according to Rivals.com's national recruiting director, Mike Farrell, Leatherwood isn't having that much difficulty showcasing his sheer dominance over the competition.
Alex Leatherwood has been dominant as he was yesterday #UAALLAMERICA— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 29, 2016
Leatherwood will soon be a feature on Saban's offensive line in the coming years, and if he continues to develop, he'll likely be a top pick in the NFL draft in the next few years.