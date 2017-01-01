High School Football

Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2017: List of Recruits and Top Prospects

Under Armour All-America Game Roster 2017: List of Recruits and Top Prospects
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
College football stars aren't just born; they're bred to be the best from a young age.

High school football players around the nation with hopes of playing for national powerhouses at the collegiate level all dream about playing in the Under Armour All-America Game. Being identified as one of the best at what you do at such a young age is a privilege for most teenagers, and this year's talent pool is as deep as ever.

Each year, the best high school football players in the country gather together to showcase their skills on the national stage—many of them also using this chance to officially announce their college destinations. 2017's game will feature a lot of standout players who will go on to the next level and eventually make their way to the NFL.

Here's a complete list of all players who will be participating in this year's event:

2017 Under Armour All-America Game Rosters
Position Player High School College
- Armour Offense - -
QB Avery Davis Cedar Hill (Texas) Notre Dame
QB Myles Brennan St. Stanislaus (Miss.) LSU
QB Sean Clifford St. Xavier (Ohio) Penn State
QB Kasim Hill St. John’s College (D.C.) Maryland
QB Lowell Narcisse St. James (La.) LSU
RB Todd Sibley Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) Pittsburgh
RB Robert Burns Gulliver Prep (Fla.) Miami (Fla.)
WR Jerry Jeudy Deerfield Beach (Fla.) Alabama
WR Tee Higgins Oak Ridge (Tenn.) Clemson
WR Amari Rodgers Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) Clemson
WR Jacoby Stevens Oakland (Tenn.) LSU
WR Daquon Green Tampa Bay Tech (Fla.) Florida
WR Saiid Adebo Mansfield (Texas) Notre Dame
WR Camron Buckley Cedar Hill (Texas) Texas A&M
WR Jeff Thomas East St. Louis (Ill.)
TE Jake Marwede Loyola Academy (Ill.) Duke
TE Josh Falo Inderkum (Calif.)
OT Kai-Leon Herbert American Heritage (Fla.) Michigan
OT Alex Leatherwood Booker T. Washington (Fla.) Alabama
OT Alijah Vera-Tucker Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) USC
OT Isaiah Wilson Poly Prep (N.Y.) Georgia
OG Jack Anderson Frisco (Texas) Texas Tech
OG Navaughn Donaldson Miami Central (Fla.) Miami (Fla.)
OG Tyrese Robinson McKinney Boyd (Texas) Oklahoma
OG C.J. Thorpe Central Catholic (Pa.) Penn State
OG Matt Bockhorst St. Xavier (Ohio) Clemson
OG Jonah Melton Eastern Alamance (N.C.) North Carolina
C Will Taylor Grayson (Ga.) Duke
- Armour Defense - -
DE D.J. Johnson Burbank (Calif.) Miami (Fla.)
DE Luiji Vilain Episcopal (Va.) Michigan
DE K'Lavon Chaisson North Shore (Texas)
DE Ryan Johnson St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.)
DE Markaviest Bryant Crisp County (Ga.)
DT Greg Rogers Arbor View (Nev.) UCLA
DT Akial Byers Fayetteville (Ark.) Alabama
DT Marvin Wilson Episcopal (Texas)
LB Maleik Gray Lavergne (Tenn.)
LB Dylan Moses IMG Academy (Fla.) Alabama
LB Markail Benton Central (Ala.) Alabama
LB Anthony Hines III Plano East (Texas) Texas A&M
LB Chandler Wooten North Cobb (Ga.) Auburn
LB David Adams Central Catholic (Pa.) Notre Dame
CB Kary Vincent Jr. Memorial (Texas) LSU
CB Marcus Williamson IMG Academy (Fla.) Ohio State
CB A.J. Terrell Westlake (Ga.) Clemson
CB Jaylon Redd Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Oregon
CB Christopher Henderson Christopher Columbus (Fla.)
CB Lamont Wade Clairton (Pa.) Penn State
CB Thomas Graham Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) Oregon
S Jaylen Kelly-Powell Cass Technical (Mich.) Michigan
S Grant Delpit IMG Academy (Fla.) LSU
S Isaiah Pryor IMG Academy (Fla.) Ohio State
S Paris Ford Steel Valley (Pa.) Pittsburgh
S Todd Harris Plaquemine (La.)
- Armour Specialists - -
K Andrew Mevis Warsaw Community (Ind.)
P Zach Feagles Ridgewood (N.J.) Miami (Fla.)
P Brian Delaney Westfield (Va.)
LS Adam Bay Desert Ridge (Ariz.) Wisconsin
- Highlight Offense - -
QB Kellen Mond IMG Academy (Fla.) Texas A&M
QB Tommy DeVito Don Bosco (N.J.) Syracuse
QB Ryan Kelley Basha (Ariz.) Arizona State
RB Toneil Carter Langham Creek (Texas) Texas
RB Anthony McFarland DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
RB Khalan Laborn Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Va.) Florida State
WR Jalen Reagor Waxahachie (Texas) TCU
WR Tylan Wallace South Hills (Texas) Oklahoma State
WR Jhamon Ausbon IMG Academy (Fla.) Texas A&M
WR Hezekiah Jones Stafford (Texas) Texas A&M
WR Russ Yeast Center Grove (Ind.) Louisville
WR Trevon Grimes St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Ohio State
WR A.J. Davis Lakeland (Fla.)
WR James Robinson Lakeland (Fla.)
TE Grant Calcaterra Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) Oklahoma
TE Brock Wright Cy-Fair (Texas) Notre Dame
OT Calvin Ashley St. John’s College (D.C.) Auburn
OT Austin Troxell Madison Academy (Ala.) Auburn
OT Trey Smith University School (Tenn.) Tennessee
OT Austin Deculus Cy-Fair (Texas) LSU
OT Tony Gray Grayson (Ga.)
OG Xavier Newman DeSoto (Texas) Colorado
OG Robert Hainsey IMG Academy (Fla.) Notre Dame
OG Jedrick Wills Lafayette (Ky.) Alabama
OG Edward Ingram DeSoto (Texas) LSU
OG Grant Polley Denton (Texas) Colorado
C Cesar Ruiz IMG Academy (Fla.) Michigan
- Highlight Defense - -
DE Robert Beal Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) Georgia
DE Tyree Johnson St. John’s College (D.C.) Texas A&M
DE Kwity Paye Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) Michigan
DE Joshua Kaindoh IMG Academy (Fla.) Florida State
DT Tyler Shelvin Notre Dame (La.) LSU
DT LaBryan Ray James Clemens (Ala.)
DT Phidarian Mathis Neville (La.)
DT Aaron Sterling Tucker (Ga.)
LB Chris Allen Southern University Lab (La.) Alabama
LB Jon Van Diest Cherry Creek (Colo.) Colorado
LB Breon Dixon Grayson (Ga.)
LB Levi Jones Westlake (Texas)
LB Nathan Proctor Lackey (Md.)
LB Ellis Brooks Benedictine (Va.)
LB Drew Singleton Paramus Catholic (N.J.) Michigan
LB Isaiah Pola-Mao Mountain Pointe (Ariz.)
CB William Poole III Hapeville Charter (Ga.) Georgia
CB Stanford Samuels III Charles W. Flanagan (Fla.) Florida State
CB Jamyest Williams Grayson (Ga.) South Carolina
CB Tre Brown Union (Okla.) Oklahoma
CB Justin Broiles John Marshall (Okla.) Oklahoma
CB Chevin Calloway Bishop Dunne (Texas)
CB DeAngelo Gibbs Grayson (Ga.)
S Daniel Wright Boyd H. Anderson (Fla.) Alabama
S Cyrus Fagan Mainland (Fla.) Florida State
S Markquese Bell Bridgeton (N.J.)
S C.J. Avery Grenada (Miss.) Louisville
S Xavier McKinney Roswell (Ga.)
- Highlight Specialists - -
K Anders Carlson Classical Academy (Colo.) Auburn
P Joe Doyle Farragut (Tenn.)
LS Grant Glennon Lincoln (Fla.)

Team Armour: Dylan Moses (OLB

No matter how much roster turnover there is each season, Alabama's defense always seems to have one alpha dog who leads the linebacker unit and controls the nuances of the defense.

Dylan Moses could be the next alpha dog in head coach Nick Saban's defense in a few years. 

An outside linebacker who can cover, rush the passer, tackle and read the quarterback's eyes, Moses has all the mental tools at his disposal. It also doesn't hurt that he's one hell of an athlete. 

While he is an exceptional talent, Alabama does not typically play freshmen unless it's necessary, which is something that Moses understands from the get-go, as he chronicled in his Under Armor training camp entry to USA Today: 

As for next season, I'm looking to learn, because I know there will be a lot of things I need to learn when I get there. I need to get used to being a role player. I mean, I'm pretty sure they're expecting big things out of me once I get on campus, and I want to fulfill those expectations but at the same time just do my part.

Ranked as Scout.com's No. 1 linebacker and No. 6 overall player in this year's class, Moses has had to deal with a lot of hype surrounding him from a young age. He was even featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine as a teenager. 

If that wasn't enough, he was also the first-ever freshman to receive an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game when he was 15 years old, and he committed to LSU at the time.  

               

Team Armour: Alex Leatherwood (OT)

Alex Leatherwood is not just an imposing offensive lineman; he's also an athletic one. 

He's Scout.com's No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 18 overall player who stands at 6'6" and weighs 315 pounds. Another Alabama commit, Leatherwood seems destined to play at tackle due to his size and frame, but he does have the athletic ability to move across the offensive line if necessary.

Physical, athletic and big. Sounds like an Alabama offensive lineman, doesn't it?

Playing against some of the nation's best defensive linemen and linebackers at the Under Armour practices would usually be a challenge for a lot of these players who aren't used to playing against such high-level competition, but according to Rivals.com's national recruiting director, Mike Farrell, Leatherwood isn't having that much difficulty showcasing his sheer dominance over the competition. 

Leatherwood will soon be a feature on Saban's offensive line in the coming years, and if he continues to develop, he'll likely be a top pick in the NFL draft in the next few years. 

