Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz Tops the 10 Fights to Watch in January

Leo Santa Cruz and Carl Frampton put on quite a show in their first meeting.

While January is normally a quiet time in the boxing world, several fights are worth seeing during the opening month of 2017.

The two main cards take place in the United States, starting with the long-awaited unification clash between super middleweights James DeGale and Badou Jack.

Then, at the end of the month, Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz meet again, this time in Las Vegas.

Both bills also contain some excellent undercard action, giving boxing fans plenty of reasons to be cheerful at the start of what will hopefully be a much better year for the sport.

Bleacher Report has picked out 10 duels to watch in the coming weeks.