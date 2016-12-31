James Harden vs. Knicks: Stats, Highlights and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Houston Rockets star James Harden ended 2016 with a historic bang, accounting for 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds in a 129-122 victory over the New York Knicks.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Harden's stat line is the first of its kind in NBA history:

James Harden (@Rockets) is the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 15 rebounds, 15 assists in a game (via @EliasSports) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2017

ESPN.com's Tom Haberstroh found a way to make Harden's already-impressive stat line look even better:

James Harden had 53 p, 17 a, 16 r tonight. Considering he assisted 8 threes, he accounted for 95 (!!!) of the Rockets' points tonight. 👀 — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) January 1, 2017

Per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Harden also put his name alongside Wilt Chamberlain's in the record books:

Harden also tied Wilt Chamberlain for points in a triple double. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 1, 2017

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook has generated most of the NBA's individual headlines this season. He warrants them by virtue of accumulating 16 triple-doubles already, including another one on Saturday that he got in fewer than 20 minutes of game time.

Yet Harden deserves a spotlight just as big as Westbrook's. After taking criticism for his style of play last season, the Beard has taken his game to a new level in his first season with head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Harden's night: 53 points (career-high). 16 rebounds. 17 assists.



He led the @HoustonRockets to a 129-122 win over the @nyknicks. pic.twitter.com/z7tubMrWoT — NBA (@NBA) January 1, 2017

Harden entered Saturday's game averaging 27.8 points and career highs of 11.8 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

FS1's Chris Broussard noted another reason why Harden can stand alongside Westbrook in the early MVP race:

Harden's man-sized triple double has Houston on pace to win 61 games! What an MVP race btwn him and Westbrook! — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) January 1, 2017

The Rockets were a mess last season, finishing 41-41, yet they are now keeping pace with the San Antonio Spurs in the Southwest Division. Harden's offensive evolution is one of the biggest reasons for the team's marked improvement.

D'Antoni's fast-paced style of play hasn't led to postseason success, though this is a new era of basketball in which that could change.

The Golden State Warriors have perfected the art of shooting an opponent into submission, though they also rank second in Basketball-Reference.com's defensive efficiency, compared to 18th for the Rockets.

All of the playoff stuff will work itself out starting in April. Right now, Harden is showing the world why he is on the shortlist of best players in the world and taking his game to new heights seemingly every game.