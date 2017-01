Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The Clemson Tigers thoroughly dominated the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 31-0 demolishing in the Fiesta Bowl. The Ohio State offense could not get anything going, and the defense was good per usual, albeit in a loss.

The Fiesta Bowl was the first bowl game Ohio State was shut out in since the 1920 Rose Bowl.

Here are the grades for the disappointing end to the 2016 campaign: