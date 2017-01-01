UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Germaine De Randamie Full Card Preview and Predictions

UFC 207 capped 2016 with a bang, and now the UFC gets to kick off what could be the single most important year in the promotion's history. The UFC is still reeling from its jam-packed Autumn and actually keeps its schedule off pay-per-view for all of January, with UFC 208 slated for February 11 in Brooklyn, New York.

The full card is as follows:

Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie

Travis Browne vs. Derrick Lewis

Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier

Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

Ryan LaFlare vs. Roan Carneiro

Paul Felder vs. Gilbert Burns

Nik Lentz vs. Islam Makhachev

Ian McCall vs. Neil Seery

Randy Brown vs. George Sullivan

Marcin Tybura vs. Luis Henrique

Wilson Reis vs. Ulka Sasaki

Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn

Bout order is yet to be determined on this card, but there is a surprising amount of depth, with ranked contenders appearing up and down on the card and former champions from major promotions and interesting prospects filling in the gaps.

Because of that, it's worth taking an early look at the entire UFC 208 card and discussing the stakes and styles in each fight.