Duke vs. Virginia Tech: Score and Reaction from 2016-17 Regular Season

Virginia Tech put up 47 first-half points en route to an 89-75 upset of No. 5 Duke in the ACC opener for both teams Saturday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Six different players reached double figures in scoring for the Hokies, led by junior guard Justin Bibbs, who had 18 points on the strength of four three-pointers. Justin Robinson added 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds, while Zach LeDay chipped in 11 points and seven boards off the bench.

ESPN noted the stunner was part of a wild first set of games in ACC play:

Virginia Tech 89, No. 5 Duke 75

Georgia Tech 75, No. 9 UNC 63



First time since 1989 that top-10 Duke and UNC teams lost on the same day. pic.twitter.com/tutTLAFide — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2016

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports is bullish on Virginia Tech moving forward:

The rest of the ACC has been put on notice. This Virginia Tech team is real and it's spectacular. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 31, 2016

Meanwhile, it was an ugly performance on the offensive end for Duke. The team shot just 31.3 percent from beyond the arc and 63.6 percent from the free-throw line. The Blue Devils also assisted on just eight of their 28 baskets compared to 18 dimes on 32 makes for the Hokies.

Luke Kennard shined in the loss with 34 points on 11-of-19 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Promising freshman Jayson Tatum also had a nice outing with 18 points and seven boards. The rest of the Blue Devils combined for just 23 points, however.

Afterward, head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he's changing the team's leadership group by removing suspended star Grayson Allen, per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

Duke Coach K says he's stripped Grayson Allen of being a team captain. — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) December 31, 2016

ESPN Stats & Info noted the rarity of Duke losing its conference opener:

Its 4th time in the last 25 seasons where Duke loses its ACC opener. pic.twitter.com/c2AS6zZbPY — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2016

All told, the Blue Devils are at a turning point in the campaign. Their talent can match up with any squad in the nation, but Allen's tripping antics and uncertain status combined with Saturday's lopsided loss leaves them in a state of turmoil entering the new year.

They have a couple of home games next week against Georgia Tech and Boston College to get things back on track. It's imperative they handle the issues now because that pair of contests is followed by road clashes with ranked foes from Florida State and Louisville.

Meanwhile, the 12-1 Hokies are undoubtedly a team on the rise after the upset. Any questions about their ability after playing a lackluster nonconference slate were quickly answered. Now they'll look to continue the progress starting Wednesday night against NC State.