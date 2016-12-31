Alabama vs. Washington: Game Grades, Analysis for Crimson Tide

Nick Saban will be going to Tampa, Florida to try to win his sixth national championship, so the coaching speaks for itself. The play-calling may continue to be frustrating at times, but Alabama ran the ball 50 times, compared to 14 pass attempts, which is already one-dimensional. The defensive coaching staff made adjustments throughout the game, specifically to counter Washington's pre-snap shifts that gave the Tide trouble in the first half.

Alabama's biggest weakness from the game seemed to be discipline. Although Saban may not have agreed with all of the calls, the Tide finished with 11 total penalties for 66 yards. Personal foul penalties near the end of the game may have been something the fans enjoyed, but it is likely something the coaching staff will focus on to prepare for the national title game.

Grade: B+

Caleb Turrentine is a contributor at Bleacher Report. He also works as a columnist and contributor at Touchdown Alabama Magazine. Follow him on Twitter, @CalebTurrentine.