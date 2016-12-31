WSOF 34: Live Results, Play-by-Play and Fight Card Highlights

World Series of Fighting will get in on the New Year's MMA action with a special event from Madison Square Garden.

The event features four title fights.

Justin Gaethje headlines by defending his title against Luiz Firmino. Jon Fitch defends the welterweight strap against Jake Shields in the co-main event. The fun doesn't stop there, as Marlon Moraes defends his bantamweight championship against Josenaldo Silva to open the four-fight main card.

The fourth title fight is the featured prelim: David Branch's middleweight strap will be on then line against Louis Taylor.

Bleacher Report's coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with the start of the televised prelims. Check back for coverage of the event.

World Series of Fighting 34 Main Card (NBC, 4 p.m. ET)

Justin Gaethje vs. Luiz Firmino

Jon Fitch vs. Jake Shields

Yushin Okami vs. Paul Bradley

Marlon Moraes vs. Josenaldo Silva

NBC Sports Network Prelims (2:30 p.m. ET)

David Branch vs. Louis Taylor

Jared Rosholt vs. Caio Alencar

Shane Kruchten vs. Jeremy Mahon

Smealinho Rama vs. Jake Heun

WSOF.com Prelims (1 p.m. ET)