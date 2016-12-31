The 5 Players Who Could Leave Arsenal on Loan This January Transfer Window

Chuba Akpom is one of the most highly thought of players to have graduated from the club's academy in recent years.

Akpom was involved in Arsenal's first EFL Cup game of the season, starting on the left wing against Nottingham Forest.

Afterward, he told the Arsenal website:

Hopefully [the future holds] more games and more minutes. The feeling of just going out there with an Arsenal top on and just playing is the best feeling and that's the feeling that I want to have, so I've just got to keep working hard in training and keep working hard to just get out there and get as many minutes as I can.

Unfortunately, that remains the only competitive appearance he has made this season. He has spent the last few months recovering from a significant back injury, but he has now returned to full training.

Akpom has already had loan spells with four clubs in his Arsenal career, most recently at then-Championship club Hull City. However, he has not set the world alight during any of his temporary stays.

Wenger will be looking for a significant improvement from his young charge—particularly on the goalscoring front—with his next club.

In October, Akpom turned 21. Now is the time for him to start fulfilling his potential and show he can thrive at the top level. Wenger will hope there is a Premier League club willing to gamble on the inexperienced striker and afford him the game-time he urgently needs to develop his game.