The 5 Players Who Could Leave Arsenal on Loan This January Transfer Window

« Prev
1 of 6
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
The 5 Players Who Could Leave Arsenal on Loan This January Transfer Window
Danny Moloshok/Associated Press
Chuba Akpom is one of the young players hoping to leave Arsenal this January.
1.0K
Reads
0
Comments

The winter transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on January 1, 2017, but Arsenal are unlikely to be involved in any significant business. With the squad in its healthiest shape for several years, Arsene Wenger may even consider letting a number of players leave on loan.

In this piece, we identify five players who could depart on a temporary basis in the forthcoming window. Some are younger players who would benefit from first-team experience, while for others, a loan move would surely be a step towards a permanent departure from the club. 

Begin Slideshow »

Follow Arsenal from B/R on Facebook

Follow Arsenal from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Arsenal Newsletter

Arsenal

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.