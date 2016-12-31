The 5 Players Who Could Leave Arsenal on Loan This January Transfer Window

Alastair Grant/Associated Press
Yaya Sanogo's days at Arsenal are surely numbered.
Arsenal fans could be forgiven for forgetting Yaya Sanogo is even on their books. The Frenchman spent the entirety of last season out on loan, and he has not made a single appearance for the Gunners during 2016/17.
With the likes of Alexis Sanchez excelling upfront, Sanogo was never likely to get a look-in. However, there is also an underlying fitness problem that has prevented him from taking part.
The precise nature of the injury remains unclear, with Arsene Wenger mysteriously telling the press after their EFL Cup quarter-final loss to Southampton:
He had a real medical problem that I cannot explain to you here because it is a confidential problem.
[It is] not a secret problem, but it is medical, I cannot speak about that.
He has no life-threatening problem but he had a long-term injury, and I am not specialised enough to explain to you exactly what it is in his calf.
But we had to rest him completely.
Frankly, it's still unclear whether Sanogo would be able to pass a medical to join another club, even temporarily. What's more certain is that most clubs would be unwilling to pay a transfer fee for a player with such a chequered record.
However, if he is cleared to go, this January will surely be the last time we see Sanogo at Arsenal. He's had loan spells with Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic, all of which have underwhelmed to different degrees. Wenger has retained faith in the French forward far longer than most anticipated, but it seems a succession of injury problems have thoroughly derailed a once promising career.
This January, Sanogo will turn 24. It is time for Arsenal to cut their losses and let him go.