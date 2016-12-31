UFC 207 Nunes vs. Rousey Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

Amanda Nunes made a statement at UFC 207, and Ronda Rousey was the pulpit.

Nunes ousted the former dominant figure in just 48 seconds. The victory leaves a giant question mark on Rousey's future as well as her legacy.

In the co-main event, Cody Garbrandt defeated one of the most dominant champions in UFC history with a stellar performance against Dominick Cruz. Now he will prepare for his first title defense, which comes in 2017.

Where do they go from here? Along with the winners and losers from the other bouts, this is where we are here to examine.

Jump into what fights the UFC should book next for each UFC 207 participant as we look at the matches to make after the final UFC event in 2016.