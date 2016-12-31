UFC 207 Nunes vs. Rousey Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images
Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey by KO at 0:48 of the first round
Booking Nunes' next title defense is quite easy. Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena meet in the main event of UFC on Fox 23 on January 28. That is a clear title eliminator. No matter which woman wins, Nunes will have a stiff challenge.
The biggest question following Nunes' destruction at UFC 207 is what it does for Rousey's career. Will she ever return?
It's doubtful. But there is a chance. Why? After her previous loss to Holly Holm, Rousey lost most of her Hollywood projects. Following a second straight embarrassing loss, those offers may never return.
The WWE brought her in for WrestleMania two years ago and that could be the next step. However, former WWE employee and current ESPN anchor Jonathan Coachman says that won't happen due to the loss.
Fighting may be her lone option should she want a life back under the bright lights. She doesn't need that life, but should she want it, one more trip back inside the eight-sided cage could be in store. Just in case she returns, who should get tapped?
Certainly no one in the top five. It needs to be someone with a little bit of cache, but not in the top end of the division.
Jessica Eye is the name that pops.
She's undersized, doesn't have the brutal power of Holm or Nunes and lacks the ground game to be competitive should the fight go there. Eye is talented and could test an unmotivated Rousey. If Rousey is going through the motions, Eye will win that fight. But it offers the former champion a matchup to regain confidence.
Do not expect that fight to happen. Rousey looks done, and there's no need for her to return. It's just a matter of how she wants to take the next step in her career.