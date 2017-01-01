Sunderland vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Liverpool will look to jump-start 2017 with a trip to Sunderland on Monday, where they're looking to clinch their fifth successive Premier League victory at the Stadium of Light.

The Reds are flying high in the English top flight this season and will be hopeful of downing a Sunderland side they defeated 2-0 at Anfield in November thanks to second-half strikes from Divock Origi and James Milner.

However, the Black Cats have been a tough enemy to tame on their own turf of late and have won three of their last four league outings at the Stadium of Light, during which time they've conceded just two goals.

Read on for a preview of Monday's Premier League clash in the northeast, complete with all the vital viewing information and a look at the latest team news heading into the fixture.

Date: Monday, January 2

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Sunderland vs. Liverpool: Form Guide Sunderland Liverpool Burnley 4-1 Sunderland Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City Sunderland 1-0 Watford Everton 0-1 Liverpool Sunderland 0-1 Chelsea Middlesbrough 0-3 Liverpool Soccerway

Team News

Liverpool were waiting to learn whether Philippe Countinho would be available for the clash against Manchester City on Saturday, but the Brazilian won't be ready to feature again in 2016.

Speaking to the media ahead of their New Year's schedule, manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed to the media that Coutinho won't be fit to return against the Black Cats, while defender Joel Matip is also likely to miss out, per Anfield HQ:

🎙Klopp's Pre-City Recap



• Oxlade-Chamberlain "Nonsense."

• City/Sunderland too early for Coutinho.

• Matip still out.

• Anfield Advantage. — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) December 29, 2016

It was also mentioned by Anfield HQ that Marko Grujic is working with a physiotherapist in his bid to come back from injury, although it's unlikely Klopp will risk the Serbian in Monday's trip to the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, Sunderland suffered more injury news on Saturday after star centre-back Lamine Kone joined a lengthy cast of players on the sidelines. FourFourTwo provided a breakdown of the Black Cats' current absentees:

More injury horror for #SAFC: Kone joins *deep breath* Pickford, Kirchoff, Watmore, Gooch, McNair and Cattermole on the sidelines. https://t.co/bT5t193tsD — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) December 31, 2016

Perhaps the most damaging loss among that list is goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, whom manager David Moyes recently confirmed will miss "six to eight weeks" with a knee injury, per the club's official Twitter account.

Preview

Chris Brunskill/Getty Images Moyes has endured a terrible run of injury misfortune.

Sunderland's recent injury misfortune is badly timed given Moyes has already struggled to assemble his best team for much of this season, posing the question as to whether they'll be able to muster a challenge on Monday.

Football writer Samul Jay C put Pickford's injury into special context following his rise to Sunderland No. 1 this season, swiftly going from big-name target to absent name in the space of a few days:

Friday 23: Pickford linked to Arsenal

Thursday 29: Pickford out for 3 months with injury #afc — Sam (@samuelJayC) December 29, 2016

Liverpool are coping much better with squad fitness at present, and while the absence of Coutinho might be a blow, the Reds should have enough about them to see off the Black Cats in the northeast.

In any case, former Red Jamie Carragher recently voiced his view that it's not in fact the players who are solely to thank for the club's success this term, but rather the manager, Klopp:

Carragher: "Who is the star of this Liverpool team? It is a question I’ve asked myself repeatedly in the last few days, it is Jurgen Klopp." — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) December 31, 2016

Sunderland have scored just 11 Premier League goals at home this season and are at serious risk of being embarrassed by Liverpool, who have scored 20 away goals, a tally only Manchester City have managed to beat.