Amanda Nunes Urges Ronda Rousey to Retire After 48-Second Demolition at UFC 207

Amanda Nunes posted what could be a star-making performance at UFC 207 by beating the brakes off of Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds Friday night in Las Vegas. While the champ was gracious in victory and made sure to pay homage to Rousey, she gave her one crystal clear message when they embraced after the fight.

Leave, and don't come back.

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images Nunes was all smiles after UFC 207.

Speaking to the media after the event, Nunes detailed her bold discussion with Rousey in the Octagon. “I talked to her. ‘You did a lot for this sport. Thank you so much. Now you can take time, rest, and then maybe do something else.’ No need to keep doing that,” she said at the post-fight press conference (h/t BloodyElbow.com's Anton Tabuena for the transcription and warning, NSFW language). “For what? She’s a millionaire already. Why would she want to keep doing that, keep hurting herself.”

While that sounds caring on its own given Rousey likely has a big enough bank account to comfortably retire, when Nunes discussed it further, it came off much scarier. “Yeah, that’s it for her. For sure, she’s going to retire,” she said later. “She can’t take it anymore. If she wanted a rematch, we’re going to do the same thing, because she can’t take my punches.”

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images Nunes is looking scarier by the fight.

That's some big talk from the champ, but Nunes (14-4 in her pro career) certainly seems to be able to back it up in the Octagon. Currently riding a five-fight winning streak that includes four first-round stoppages over a number of accomplished competitors, Nunes likely has the in-cage prowess to hold the UFC title for a good, long while. What's more, this lopsided victory over Rousey could give her star the boost it needs to help her become a legitimate pay-per-view attraction.

Of course, this could just be some posturing from the champ. Despite the outcome to the UFC 207 main event, Rousey still represents the biggest possible payday for Nunes at this time given the lack of big names in the division.

Still, if Rousey does plan on coming back...she might want to look elsewhere for a return opponent.