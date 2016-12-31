Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Yacine Brahimi and William Carvalho

Arsenal reportedly had a scout in attendance during Porto’s recent match with Feirense to run the rule over long-term transfer target Yacine Brahimi.

According to A Bola (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), the Gunners representative was at the clash on Thursday solely to keep an eye on the Algeria winger. Per the report, Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is said to have been a big fan of Brahimi for a long time.

It’s suggested in the piece that Porto were keen to move the 26-year-old on during the summer transfer window, and he was on the fringes of the side early in the campaign. However, he’s found form again lately and is back in the starting XI on a regular basis.

Brahimi has long been one of the standout players in Portuguese football’s top flight. Here’s a glimpse into the excitement he can bring to a game:

In the wide areas Arsenal do currently have a lot of options. For the majority of the campaign, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alex Iwobi and Theo Walcott have prowled on the flanks, with each enjoying flashes of brilliant form; Alexis Sanchez can also excel in the position, although he’s been used as a centre-forward this season.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Arsenal have plenty of options in wide positions.

With Sanchez up top, Wenger may feel he needs a player who can provide a similar kind of thrust from the left flank. Brahimi, with his quick feet and turn of pace is a player who could potentially do that kind of job.

However, as noted by sports journalist Tom Kundert, any thoughts of selling the Algerian may have been eradicated after his recent form:

No surprise Porto's improved form coincides with Brahimi's recall (3 goals in 3 games). But unavailable in Jan b/c African Cup of Nations. pic.twitter.com/5ZgdsFLeNh — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) December 16, 2016

The link will be tiresome for some Arsenal supporters, although Brahimi’s situation at Porto is a fascinating one as things stand. He has a €60 million (£51 million) release clause in his current contract and while the Gunners surely wouldn’t part with that kind of money to get him on board, for a smaller fee he could be a smart purchase.

William Carvalho Still on Arsenal Radar

Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

According to A Bola (h/t Sposito), Sporting CP’s William Carvalho is still being considered by both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Per the report, the Portugal international has been perennially linked with a move to the Premier League, with speculation surrounding his future dating back to 2013. However, it’s noted Arsenal and United are still looking at a possible deal for the 24-year-old.

Carvalho has long been a key man in the Sporting side and also enjoyed a memorable summer, when he helped Portugal win the UEFA European Championship. Here's what he can add at his best:

The midfielder has plenty of tools that suggest he’d thrive in English football. At the base of midfield he can represent a colossal presence, wrestling possession back for his team with his powerful frame and ability to read the game.

Per WhoScored.com, while the midfielder is often revered for his defensive attributes and physical qualities, he’s extremely composed in possession of the ball:

William Carvalho: Of the 46 players to attempt 15+ dribbles in Liga NOS this season, Carvalho has the best success (83.3%) pic.twitter.com/AeKWyTa6De — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 2, 2016

There are certainly matches in which Carvalho has looked like the complete package, and it’s easy to see why Arsenal would potentially be in the market for him. But while the Gunners have been short of central-midfield options in the past, now they have plenty, with Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka joining in 2016.

Carvalho has been in fine form this season and is approaching the peak years of his career. While he’s adored at Sporting and has become a talismanic presence for the team, surely if the chance to move to England did arise, he’d jump at it.