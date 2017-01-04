Early Look at the Top 10 Prospects for the 2017 Entry Draft

This year's draft crop has not yet established a clear top tier, mostly due to injuries and inconsistent performance. There is no generational talent—no Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews—but the top end should provide NHL teams with quality players who can perform important roles for a decade or more.

The Canadian junior leagues house much of the top 10 talents available, but a Minnesota high school player and a Swedish defender found a way onto the list.

There are so many variables this year that we could see several names move in and out of the top 10 by the end of June and draft day. That said, here are the current top 10 talents for the 2017 NHL draft on June 23-24.