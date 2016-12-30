South Alabama vs. Air Force: Score and Reaction for 2016 Arizona Bowl

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Overcoming an early 18-point deficit, the Air Force Falcons defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 45-21 to win the 2016 Arizona Bowl.

South Alabama jumped out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter thanks to back-to-back 75-yard drives in which quarterback Dallas Davis had two completions for 75 yards and 51 yards.

A sophomore this season, Davis was largely mediocre during the regular season. He threw for 2,461 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but he looked unstoppable early against Air Force's defense.

Davis would extend the Jaguars' lead to 21-3 early in the second quarter with a four-yard touchdown run, putting the Falcons' back up against the wall.

A five-play sequence in the final two minutes of the second quarter changed the game. Ronald Cleveland got Air Force within 21-13 on a 14-yard touchdown. Davis fumbled after being sacked on the second play of South Alabama's next drive, which Air Force recovered on the Jaguars 1-yard line.

Jacobi Owens would punch the ball into the end zone for Air Force, with Arion Worthman connecting on a pass to Jalen Robinette for the game-tying two-point conversion.

Opening up the third quarter, it was Air Force's turn to get big plays through the air with this 75-yard hookup between Robinette and Worthman, via Air Force Football:

Touchdown Replay: Worthman to Robinette for the lead! #novaAZBOWL pic.twitter.com/gsgFIlPyab — Air Force Football (@AFFootball) December 31, 2016

The floodgates had sprung open for the Falcons, as they proceeded to score 42 unanswered points to earn their second bowl victory in three seasons.

Robinette has been Air Force's home run hitter all year on the outside. He doesn't get many chances playing in a triple-option offense, but his ability to make the most of his opportunities paid off. The senior standout had 124 yards on two catches and came into the game averaging 25.3 yards per reception.

Air Force scored on each of its first four possessions in the second half (three touchdowns, one field goal), turning what looked like it might be a close game into one of the bowl season's biggest blowouts.

Senior running back Jacobi Owens finished the scoring onslaught with this 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, via Air Force Football:

Touchdown Replay: Jacobi Owens posts a 22-yard rushing TD! Falcons lead 45-21 with 9:12 left to play #novaAZBOWL #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/oyqkBPsHk7 — Air Force Football (@AFFootball) December 31, 2016

While Air Force's offense is going to earn most of the headlines, cornerback Weston Steelhammer made school history in the third quarter, per Brent Briggeman of The Gazette:

There it is. Career INT No. 18 for Weston Steelhammer puts him alone atop Air Force's all-time list. #novaAZBOWL — Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) December 31, 2016

Steelhammer has been a ball hawk in his three years as a starter. He has recorded at least five interceptions every season since 2014, including a career-high seven this season to set the new school record.

Per Sports Scores Finals, the final score is indicative of how wide the gap between these two teams wound up being in the stat sheet:

NCAAF: FINAL: Air Force routs South Alabama 45-21.



Total yards



SA: 313 (14 1st downs)

AF: 458 (23 1st downs) — Sports Scores Finals (@Scores24_7_365) December 31, 2016

After a brief one-year downturn in 2013, in which Air Force went 2-10, head coach Troy Calhoun has done a terrific job of bringing his program back to national prominence. This is the first time the program has won at least 10 games twice in a three-year span since 1997-98.

Despite not finishing nationally ranked since 2010, the Falcons have become one of the most consistent programs and a force on the field.