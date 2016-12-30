World Junior Hockey Championship 2017 Results: Friday Group Scores, Reaction

Preliminary action at the 2017 World Junior Championship continued Friday with a pair of clashes, and the action certainly didn't lack for drama.

The evening's first showdown featured a high-scoring showdown between Denmark and Switzerland in Montreal, while the second clash saw Latvia and Slovakia duke it out following slow starts to the tournament.

Below, you'll find a rundown of the two group-stage games as well as updated standings for the tables through Friday's action.

World Junior Championship Scores (Dec. 30) Group Matchup Result/Start Time (ET) Group A Denmark vs. Switzerland Switzerland def. Denmark 5-4 (Shootout) Group B Slovakia vs. Latvia 7:30 p.m. Source: WorldJunior2017.com

Group A Standings (Through Dec. 30) Place GP W OTW OTL L PTS 1. Sweden 3 3 0 0 0 9 2. Denmark 4 1 1 1 1 6 3. Czech Republic 3 1 0 2 0 5 4. Switzerland 3 0 2 0 1 4 5. Finland 3 0 0 0 3 0 Source: WorldJunior2017.com

Denmark led 4-1 just 28 seconds into the second period, but Switzerland refused to go away in a thriller that needed a shootout to decide things after the Swiss scored three unanswered goals to force overtime.

Yannick Zehnder got the Swiss' rally started when he cut the deficit to 4-2 midway through the second frame, and Nando Eggenberger answered the call a few minutes later when he started to make Denmark sweat with Switzerland's third goal of the game.

With momentum swinging in their favor, the Swiss cranked up the intensity in the last period of regulation and appeared fresh as could be against a Danish side that started to tire out during a tense 20-minute stretch that saw Switzerland pepper the goal with shot attempts.

Zehnder broke through and knotted the score at 4-4 less than four minutes into the stanza, as TSN documented on Twitter, and that was enough to send things to overtime:

Switzerland scores their third straight goal to tie the game! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/zLZCzwsd5t — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 30, 2016

And while Denmark was able to fend off the Swiss and send things to a shootout, it came up empty on all its attempts in the decisive penalty phase and was forced to leave with a single point.

Switzerland, on the other hand, clinched a spot in the quarterfinals by virtue of the win. Defending champion Finland, though, will be forced to duke it out in the relegation round, according to the tournament's official Twitter account.