Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Score, Highlights and Reaction

No. 1 Villanova will be in Big East action Saturday afternoon, and Bleacher Report will bring you live coverage of the team's marquee New Year's Eve matchup with fellow unbeaten and No. 10 Creighton from the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Wildcats (13-0, 1-0 Big East) opened up conference play with a closer-than-expected 68-65 home win over unranked DePaul on Wednesday night. Josh Hart and Co. will need to be better than that if they hope to survive a tough road tilt with their unbeaten record intact.

The Bluejays (13-0, 1-0 Big East) thrashed Seton Hall 89-75 in their conference opener Thursday night. Marcus Foster leads this team at 18.5 points per game, and he'll need to be at his best if he's going to lead Creighton to its first-ever win over a No. 1 team.

