Andy Murray, Mo Farah Among Athletes Knighted in New Year Honours List

Tennis star Andy Murray and distance runner Mo Farah are on the list of athletes to receive a knighthood as part of the New Year honours list.

The two are joined by dames Katherine Grainger and Jessica Ennis-Hill, along with several members of the music and television industry, per the Guardian's Caroline Davies.

Murray finished the 2016 tennis year ranked first in the world after a spectacular campaign that included a second Wimbledon title, Olympic gold and appearances in the final of the Australian Open and French Open.

The Scotsman also added the 2016 ATP World Tour Finals title to his resume, ending Novak Djokovic's run of four consecutive titles.

Per Stuart Fraser of the Times, he set several new records with his knighthood:

Andy Murray is the youngest man (in living memory) to receive a knighthood. Never before has an active tennis player received the honour. — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) December 30, 2016

According to Davies, Murray has previously stated he believes he's too young to be knighted, but after his incredible 2016 season, he already ranks among Britain's greatest athletes of all time. The 29-year-old is still in the prime of his career, and more success is expected in the near future.

Farah won two gold medals at the Rio Olympics, winning the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres races. With four gold medals over the course of his impressive career, the accolade shouldn't come as a surprise. Per Davies, he was delighted with the honour:

I am so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight. Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today – it is a dream come true.

Rower Grainger won her fifth Olympic medal in Rio, grabbing silver in the double sculls. The 41-year-old previously took the gold during the 2012 Games in London.

Ennis-Hill came agonisingly close to defending her heptathlon Olympic title in Rio, finishing the heptathlon in second place behind Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam. With three world titles and two Olympic medals on her resume, she's one of the most decorated British track and field athletes of all time.