Arizona Bowl 2016: South Alabama vs. Air Force Live Score and Highlights

In the ever-changing postseason college football landscape, the Arizona Bowl is one of the true newcomers. The third bowl game to be based in the state of Arizona (joining the Cactus Bowl and Fiesta Bowl), the Arizona Bowl will hold its second edition with Air Force and South Alabama facing off at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.

It’s a clash of a team used to the postseason and another relative newcomer. Air Force finished 9-3 and is making its ninth bowl appearance in the last 10 seasons but finished fourth in the Mountain West Mountain Division behind Boise State, New Mexico and Wyoming. The Falcons are led by safety/linebacker Weston Steelhammer, who makes impacts all over the field after piling up 75 tackles and six interceptions this fall.

South Alabama is in its fifth season as an FBS program and is making its second bowl appearance and is seeking its first bowl win. The Jaguars had an up-and-down season. They beat SEC foe Mississippi State and Mountain West champion San Diego State but went just 2-6 in Sun Belt play, squeezing into the postseason at 6-6.

They’re keyed by tight end George Everett, who made 49 catches for 717 yards with four touchdowns. He’s ranked among the top five FBS tight ends in both receptions and yardage. Will the Falcons or the Jaguars end the season on a high? You can tune in on CampusInsiders.com or find the game on your local affiliate of the American Sports Network, with kickoff slated for 5:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have scoring and big-play updates throughout the game here on Bleacher Report.