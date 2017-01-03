The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose: WWE IC Title Match Winner and Reaction

Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz Tuesday night on SmackDown Live to become the intercontinental champion for the second time in his career.

WWE shared an image of the finish:

Ambrose was able to overcome numerous distractions from The Miz's wife, Maryse, including this one shared by WWE Universe:

Tuesday's title bout between Miz and Ambrose marked the second over the past few weeks, as The Lunatic Fringe was previously granted a championship opportunity after being patronized by the A-Lister in the form of a Miz Participation Award.

While Ambrose appeared to be in control of that bout, James Ellsworth's botched interference resulted in The Miz coming out on top.

Despite that, Miz wasn't done with the unstable Superstar, as he attempted to rattle his girlfriend and SmackDown announcer Renee Young.

During an interview with Young, Miz said she was sleeping with Ambrose, which prompted her to slap The Awesome One across the face.

Miz got some measure of revenge, as he picked the bones after Ambrose got beaten down by The Wyatt Family and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale for good measure.

The Miz attempted to troll Young the following week on SmackDown, but it came back to bite him. He demanded that she interview him with security surrounding his locker room, however, it turned out that Ambrose was one of the security guards.

Miz was attacked by the former Shield member before insult was added to injury in the form of being booked to defend the Intercontinental Championship against the leader of the Ambrose Asylum.

Although he lost the title briefly to Dolph Ziggler, Miz entered the match having held the IC belt for nearly the entire time since winning it from Zack Ryder the night after WrestleMania.

One of the biggest reasons for that was the involvement of his wife, who returned the night after WrestleMania and has helped The Miz retain or win the title on multiple occasions over the past several months.

The Miz is a quintessential heel with no shortage of tricks up his sleeve, which left Ambrose on high alert Tuesday, but The Lunatic Fringe managed to come away with a victory.

Following Ambrose's win, it seems likely that his rivalry with The Miz will continue, and there is reason to believe that another title showdown could be on the horizon, perhaps at the Royal Rumble event.

