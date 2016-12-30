PDC World Darts Championship 2017: Quarter-Final Results and Latest Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Gary Anderson defeated Dave Chisnall on Friday evening to set up a semi-final encounter against Peter Wright in the quarter-finals of the 2017 PDC World Championships. Snakebite beat James Wade to advance to the final four.

Wright had an evenly balanced clash against The Machine, but a three-set spree at 1-2 down saw the Scot get the push he needed to see out a 5-3 victory.

Reigning world champion Anderson timed his throws to perfection in a closely run meeting with Chisnall, ending with back-to-back sets en route to another 5-3 result.

Phil Taylor will attempt to continue his World Darts Championship run later on Friday against Raymond van Barneveld, who already knocked out Taylor's fellow Stoke native Adrian Lewis. That's before Daryl Gurney will attempt to topple 2014 champion Michael van Gerwen.

Read on for a recap of Friday's quarter-final action and results. Visit the official PDC Darts website for a look at the tournament schedule.

2017 PDC World Darts Championship: Quarter-Final Results Result Score [3] Peter Wright def. [6] James Wade 5-3 [2] Gary Anderson def. [7] Dave Chisnall 5-3 [4] Phil Taylor vs. [12] Raymond van Barneveld 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET [1] Michael van Gerwen def. [24] Daryl Gurney 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET PDC.tv

Recap

Wright was full of praise for quarter-final opponent Wade after coming back from a deficit to advance with a 5-3 win, per Sky Sports: "James Wade is a fantastic player, it was always going to be a really hard game. I was telling myself off, which you shouldn't do."

A classy checkout at 1-2 down kickstarted a bulldozing run for Snakebite, who piled pressure on an in-form Wade to hit back and claim a valuable lead, per PDC Darts:

SET! 60 checkout for Peter Wright and he clinches three legs in succession in that set for a 3-2 lead. #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/pRt9iNdBjh — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 30, 2016

The Machine pinned double 10 to bring the match back within a set at 3-4, but a sensational 134 checkout saw Wright book his place in the semi-finals of this competition for the first time since his final appearance in 2014.

His foe in the final four will be a thundering Anderson, who followed his beating of Benito van de Pas with a 5-3 defeat of No. 7 seed Chisnall at the end of a tight collision at Alexandra Palace.

In a match involving a monstrous 33 maximums, Chisnall went down fighting before a late slump saw a poor opening score of 28 punished by Anderson, who finished on double 10 to seal a memorable quarter-final win, via Sky Sports Darts:

Fourteen-time PDC World Darts champion Taylor will take on Van Barneveld looking to avenge the defeat of former protege Lewis, who fell to Barney in the third round.

Gurney then faces the unenviable task of attempting to end Van Gerwen's surging run at Alexandra Palace, with the Northern Irishman boasting a win over the Dutchman at the German Darts Championship in October, per DartsDatabase.com.