10 Things NHL Fans Have to Look Forward to in 2017

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
When it's happening: July 1
Why Fans Should Be Excited
Veterans with their best days behind them may dominate the unrestricted free agent market (with some mentioned on the next slide) but is still some intrigue on the list of pending unrestricted free agents.
Kevin Shattenkirk is the big fish. Goalie Ben Bishop—assuming he makes it as far as July 1 without a new deal with someone—is another marquee name looking for a new home. Alexander Radulov has quickly become an exciting name thanks to nine-goal, 29-point start in 37 games with the Montreal Canadiens in his second NHL stint.
Bargains may be had as well with players like Patrick Marleau, Patrick Sharp, Drew Stafford, Mark Streit, and Radim Vrbata, who are oldies but goodies who could come with lower price tags.
Then there are the younger players with some upside. Defensemen Dmitri Kulikov, Michael Del Zotto, and Michael Stone are cream of the crop behind Shattenkirk. Sam Gagner has carved himself out a nice role in Columbus and should cash in on it. Patrik Berglund, Nick Bonino, Martin Hanzal, T.J. Oshie, Kris Versteeg and Thomas Vanek are among the most attractive forwards behind Radulov.
With so few big names on the market, the bidding should be wild and even more trade talk leading up to the big day.