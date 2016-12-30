Nunes vs. Rousey: Odds, Tickets, Predictions After Weigh-In

The UFC's biggest star after Conor McGregor is returning to the Octagon after 13 months. That's right, Ronda Rousey is back.

But in her path to redemption lies the "Lioness" Amanda Nunes. The UFC women's bantamweight champion will make her first title defense Friday night at UFC 207 against Rousey in what is sure to be a Fight of the Night contender.

In the past year, press conferences have been the highlight of the pay-per-view cards. With the likes of McGregor and Dominick Cruz wielding the microphone as a weapon against their opponents, hype surrounding the UFC has never been bigger.

That's why UFC 207, despite being a stacked card, is such a disappointment. Rousey has blocked out the media with Dana White's and the UFC's support.

Not only is it bad business not to have open workouts or pre-fight press conferences, but it just doesn't feel like a real fight week without media hype. And when you consider that the fight is Friday night instead of Saturday, things just continue to get weirder and weirder.



As for the bout itself, it's an even contest, as Nunes and Rousey are two of the fiercest fighters in the 135-pound division. Before we get into any more analysis or hype, let's take a look at the latest fight odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Rousey is the slight favorite, and while she hasn't fought in more than a year, it's hard to argue she hasn't earned the benefit of the doubt with oddsmakers. Before her devastating knockout loss to Holly Holm, Rousey was a machine who destroyed everyone the UFC put in front of her.

Rousey has had only one fight go into the third round in her entire MMA career, submitting Miesha Tate in December 2013 with her trademark armbar.

Nunes has won four straight fights and is looking for her fifth against the company's most dominant fighter. It's not an easy fight for either woman, as both can deliver dangerous strikes and can submit an opponent from any angle.

While Rousey has shown she can submit the best of the best, she's never had to face a fighter like Nunes, who can do a little bit of everything well.

Here's an excerpt of Nunes' interview with Damon Martin of Fox Sports ahead of Friday's fight:

Obviously I’m very confident. I know what I’m capable of doing and I’ve been training. I know everything Ronda Rousey’s going to bring to the table and I’m ready for her. This camp we pretty much are getting everything ready — striking, ground, judo defense, judo attacks, positioning and everything. I’m going to be ready for her.

For Rousey, if she can get her mojo back and reinvent herself as the baddest woman on the planet, then she'll be able to withstand Nunes' strikes and get the finish en route to reclaiming the 135-pound title.

Prediction

Rousey is in great physical shape for this fight, but nobody, not even Rousey, knows how she'll feel once the cage door closes.

Nunes is on a hot streak and looks to be the champion for some time if she can knock off Rousey and force her into an early retirement. It's hard to imagine Rousey returning to the Octagon after suffering a second consecutive loss, seeing as how her first defeat made her hit rock bottom.

Nunes will finish off Rousey with precise and powerful strikes to the body and head as Rousey attempts to cover up and find room to breathe. Nunes will not stop swarming until the referee separates the two fighters and awards the Brazilian the victory.

Nunes defeats Rousey via TKO in the third round.